GAME RECAP #52: NUCKS WIN! Really! Edge Isles 5-4!

Can you recall last season when the Nucks were chasing the final 16 and every game became a must win? And didn’t.

This season is slightly different. With the future lotto odds favouring the not-too-bold, the Nucks have found themselves in games - games that are must lose. And haven’t.

Different management. Different coach. Even different players and the Nucks can’t follow a simple strategy.

Do the Nucking players know what’s at stake? Sure. Do they care? Nope.

Tonight they were playing to win. Yet, in this upside down season, losing more can lead to winning so much more.

But, they’re hockey pros - not built to lose. Unless it’s a record-setting losing streak to start the season. Or a mid-season losing streak. Or a home game losing streak.

You don’t build out the league’s worst PK - the historically bad PK if you really intend to win more games than lose.

Inexplicable? Perhaps. But we know the Nucks real identity is to be predictably unpredictable.

THE GAME

Game started well for the Nucks. A little well. Got their 1st lead in the 1st. Lose it, according to long-term planning. And then this happens...

Brock Boeser adds another and makes me very happy! 2-1 — Westy

Ok, now I get it. It’s a pre-TDL strategy. Get some goals for players you’d like to trade. Understandable. But doesn’t explain the late 3rd goal surge. But we’re not there yet.

Fortunately for NM’s ‘Own April’ Strategy, the Isle’s comeback to tie on a - guess what - 2-on-1.

1st ends almost as it should - 2-2 tie.

Early in the 2nd, Isles are on the PP and guess who tips a shot past Deals? Yup our own old Bo. Just as we expected.

Or was it? Bo, no goal. Interim Tocco challenged and won.

Wow! Even the refs are against us. In our pursuit to lose to win.

No worries as on the same PP, ex-BC boy scores on Deals. 3-2 Isles.

Even better - for Bo and his humungous contract, he scores his 33rd goal of the season. Yay, I guess.

The long term strategy is back in play. And then some game thread idjit spoils the plan.

Isles have 4-2 lead - cue the Nucks almost comeback — jimmi

Sure enough, the comeback not-kidding kids, score. Aman gets his 2nd of the year - an opportunistic tally at the wrong time of the year.

Fine. One goal loss after a mighty effort on the 2nd of a B-2-B is totally acceptable.

But no... Super Pete has to go compete. Getting a PP goal! To go with his other one on the season. Timing is everything. Maybe missed the play smart, play hard and lose memo. Mr. All-Hard Shot goes slapper happy.

Petey ties it up...setting the team perfectly for a one goal loss — Westy

You’d think. But not Pete.

Petey wants to win 5-4 — Westy

Getting a lead is one thing. Extending is another.

And then... panic in the game thread.

Are we really going to beat the wrong team? The one team we definitely should not beat? Winning is a luxury we cannot afford. — Atty

And yet... there it is... another Nucking PP goal. TWO PP Goals in a single period! Can you remember the last time we saw that? Me neither.

In suitable trade-winning fashion, it’s new Beau getting the GWG against old Bo’s team.

Isles comeback to get their own PP goal. But still lose - by one goal. Just like the Nucks could have, if they didn’t go off script and make this road trip far too interesting.

Oh well. Can’t lose them all.

Fine, I’m happy for the boys. Great game. — Atty

Long Island T’d Off Vid

2 Johns were getting excited by the end of this one.

GAME STATS (Unrequited Winning?)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 34 47% 2/4 6 23 15 9 Islanders NYI 29 53% 1/3 8 26 9 23



SHOTS (Who’s counting?)

Period VAN NYI 1st 8 7 2nd 16 11 3rd 10 11 Total 34 29



PLAYER STATS (Beau who?)

Deals wins the game with a .828 and Sirchoken loses with a .824. Hockey is often a game of inches - but for goalies it’s a game of decimals.

SMUGPRESSORING

New Beau gets to talk about the win.

"Happy to get out of here with a win. Guys battled hard. Paid the price. Lots of commitment. Feels great to win."



Anthony Beauvillier speaks to the media following the win over his former team@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/4stmmyRcAi — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2023

Westy’s double digit scoring wizard is on the mic.

"We've always had chemistry. Any time I get on his (Pettersson) line, I know I try to make something happen with him. He's a special player."



Brock Boeser following a 4-point night (1G, 3A)@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/CfBsI70vss — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2023

Happy (interim) Tocco night on the island.

"I talked to Petey, 'You don't have to be the loudest guy. but if you do it on the ice, that's loud right there.'..He led tonight. That's what leaders do."



Head Coach Rick Tocchet on Elias Pettersson@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/5xx2VOK0ZD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2023

Do you like the fact the Nucks win a scheduled loss? Does it matter?

Not yet. But there’s one more game to not screw up the game plan. Against the Pacific whipping Wings. ‘Troit better keep up the pace. But, what if they don’t?

Let’s find out.