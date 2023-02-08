GAME RECAP #51: Nucks Win - A Ragged Loss 4-3!

This was going to be a tough game. To manage.

Not just because it was in MSG and watching the Rags at home is known to induce spontaneous vomiting from Nucks fans. Nothing that a couple rum tums toddies can’t handle.

No, this was a tough one, because as we always want the Nucks to beat the Rags, this is the wrong time in the wrong season for that sort of short term endorphin rush.

The tough part was to make this a game - another comeback game - enhance the Nucks identity to almost comeback - for the rest of the season.

No worries. Nucks latest interim head coach knew he could count on his man, OEL, to make a bad play at the wrong time. Which results on a great 2-on-1 going the other way.

Rags get up 1-0. Good start.

But is it? No. But, with Stillman losing his stick and his man right off the draw, it’s 2-zip Rags.

Now we have a game.

Cue the little comeback - too early, but the Nucks are terrible with strategic system play.

And we have Huggie, who is one of the best skaters and passers in the game. Skates from his own end, makes 3 Rags back off and passes to Gnarly for the not winning goal!

Nucks are in the sweet spot after 1, down 2-1.

The 2nd tho, is when wheels, blades and talent fall off. Surprisingly, Nucks didn’t let the Rags score 3 in 50 seconds. At least we know they’re willing to change up the narrative.

Instead, the let NY play the stretch pass gambit.

How many breakaways are they planning to give the Rangers tonight? I’d like to ffwd through that part... — Chicky

There’s a number that is close to...

All of them, I think...we’re gonna give them all the breakaways. — Twitchy

And yet, the Rags next goal isn’t from the expected 5-on-none rush. Or the PP.

It’s a basic tip from a floater from the point.

But that’s not the point.

The point is the Nucks have some breathing room - down 2, there’s no worry of a getting tie to end the 2nd.

Instead, Nucks make the Rags pay on a sloppy line change. Who knew other teams have trouble with that dance step?

JT gets the puck on the boards and sends it to open ice, where Podz goes to put a knuckler off a Ragged defenders stick and in. Welcome back!

Game plan intact. Down 1 after 2.

Can the Nucks tie it in the 3rd? They could. But learned their lesson last game about the danger of collecting loser points so close to April.

Talk about key game management - despite the Nucks pressuring for the pretend tie, with 4 mins remaining, Rags score to retake their 2 goal lead - the safest lead in hockey.

For about 11 seconds. Pete then demonstrates how easily the Nucks could score and win, if the plan permits. Rags thought it was an icing, Pete saw it as a chance to beat the icing, the goalie and more.

But not much more. Because a perfect process gets perfect results.

One goal losses might be the order for the remainder of the season. But Tocchet only worries about the process — Westy

One goal losses? Might need to change it up. Multi-goal losses are effective as well. Tonight’s perfect Nucking PK can help by reasserting their true identity tomorrow.

Big Apple Vid

The 2 Johns are eating well now and happy to make a game of it.

GAME STATS (Closer Game Than It Appeared? Nah)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 25 50% 0/1 6 21 14 11 Rangers NYR 21 50% 0/3 2 25 11 20



SHOTS (Game Shots, Not Thread Shots)

Period VAN NYR 1st 5 7 2nd 8 7 3rd 12 7 Total 25 21



PLAYER STATS (Podz Pots One!)

MSG PRESSORS

MSG is a nasty food additive. Imagine playing inside a nasty food additive. Pete did.

2 year term interim coach talks about the process. Without revealing the purpose of the process.

"Tonight it showed if we don't value certain plays, they're going to be tough games to win."



Head Coach Rick Tocchet following the game against the Rangers@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/MIz8TzJ6IF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 9, 2023

Nucks executed game 51 near perfectly. I know, it was another loss. But losing more means winning more. Just not yet.

Anyhow, we’re moving on. Nucks have another game among the fine eateries. Playing the Isles in less than 24 hours. Another dinner ruined for us, but a chance for Bo to get 5 goals and make a long suffering Nucks fan a millionaire. That scam promo offer is still valid, right?

Don’t know. What we know is the habits that got the Nucks to this vital point of the season can carry them the rest of the way. Is it possible?

Let’s find out.