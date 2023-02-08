Gamethread #51: Canucks vs Rangers

Get the first goal, spot the opposition a 3 goal lead, come back with goals from the grinders and then get fucked over by the refs in overtime. Classic Canuck game over the past 10 years. Was is a great game for the new coach and his system....I don’t think so. Was it a good game for Brock Boeser....who the Devils are interested in? No..it wasn’t. Maybe today’s game against Rangers will bring better results.

Go look at the highlights of the Rangers-Flames game from a couple nights ago. The Rangers look like a team that knows they need to win every single game to get into the playoffs. Jacob Trouba leading the way, hitting everyone on the ice, knowing he will have to answer the bell. I hope the Rangers left all their aggression on the ice that night.

I‘ll be honest, I am not sure if I am supposed to cheer for wins, losses or trades at this point. The Canucks have no shot at the playoffs and statistically no shot at Bedard. I would love to see Petey get to 100 points this year....and JT wake up and get to 90 points.

I guess I will cheer for a win tonight.

Go Canucks Go!