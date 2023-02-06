GAME RECAP #50: Nucks Win! A Point! Lose 5-4 In Devilish OT

Welcome back to the road grind to eastern eateries. Oh... and some Nucking hockey.

Because we had to skip dinner to watch, we’ll skip the rumours and intrigue section of the game and skip to the point where the Nucks had the lead. Which they had to give back - eastern conference rules.

Game Highlight - Kuz breaking Hamilton’s ankles

The Nucks played a good road game, other than the usual 1 minute Nuckpocalypse in the 2nd, which put them down 3 goals.

Game was tied 1-1 after 1, which set us up for you know...

huh, a least the team didn’t spend 15 minutes pinned in their own end again this game, it looked mostly competitive — Raddy

Devils didn’t need 15 minutes, only 50 seconds in the second to put the game out of reach of the Nucks Road Tire Fire crew.

And the wheels fall off the Myers summer clearance sale... good to see Tacco has kept the d-zone fire brigade in tact — jimmi

But then, perhaps looking for the new coach bump, Nucks started the comeback kids narrative - led by an old guy. Schenn scored. No, really.

Then Lazar scored. Not making it up. Scored off a rush and pass from JR’s son-inlaw’s buddy’s 2nd cousin’s hair stylist’s nephew’s friend, Stillman. Still not making it up.

The road Nucks go into the 3rd down just a goal. Could have left it at that and lost with dignity in regulation.

Instead, they pushed the pace. And scored. Tied it up. On an great shot from Phillip Di Giuseppe. Again, not making it up. Or the player’s name.

Wait, who scored? Who was that guy? Was he on the team this entire game? — Raddy

Roster churn. It’s that time of the year.

Even weirdly more not making it up, Devils got a 5-on-3 for over 30 seconds - and did NOT score. Would have thought they’d score another 3 right there.

But no, the Nucking PK was saving their good pathetic work for OT.

Nucks really could have left it a one goal regulation loss - hard fought. Instead picked up the extra loser point which is a pointless point for a team chasing the lotto gang, not the wildcard group.

And worse, in OT, the Nucks were robbed and jobbed by an obvious trip on JT by a little big Devil. Instead they put Kuz in the box for making a simple Devilish jersey adjustment with his stick, that went awry.

I like how the Devils are wearing shirts that tells us what kind of shirt they’re wearing. — Raddy

And even worse, it was JT’s blown coverage on the PK that led to the winning Jersey goal.

Still... this time of the year, we’ll take the road losses where we can.

Excellent outcome, on the whole. — copey

Jersey Shores Vid

The 2 Johns went looking for a post game eatery - no sportynet highlights. Probably need the close captions on to increase intelligibility. Can’t help with the nausea.

Relive the reffing outrage.

Of all the things to lose to though, bullshit reffing wasn’t really one of the choices I was thinking. — Raddy

Never underestimate NHL official game management skills.

GAME STATS (1st road loss of the trip... so far)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 30 43% 0/1 8 33 14 7 Devils NJD 34 57% 1/4 2 15 18 11



PLAYER STATS (Schenn lighting up the east)

ROAD PRESSORS

Welcome Beauvillier to Bo’s post-game loss media slot.

"I thought we battled hard, came back. Shows great character in this room."



"I thought we battled hard, came back. Shows great character in this room."

Anthony Beauvillier meets with the media following his first game with Vancouver

JT made a great pass to setup the Di Giuseppe goal. The rest of the game... well... Millsie is a better winger than center.

"Had a lot of different guys step up today...Off the break, hard team to play against, fought back pretty hard."



"Had a lot of different guys step up today...Off the break, hard team to play against, fought back pretty hard."

J.T. Miller meets postgame in New Jersey

Nucks newest interim head coach holds his own with the road media softies.

"I liked our effort. A lot of guys played hard tonight."



"I liked our effort. A lot of guys played hard tonight."

Head Coach Tocchet meets with the media and answers questions about the team's effort tonight, Vasily Podkolzin, and more

A loss that feels like a win. We like that. To a point. Accumulate too many road loser points and losing a slot in April will feel even more loserly.

First eastern road game is over. Next up is the Rags on Wednesday. That’s just great.

You know what else is great? Me neither.

Let’s find out.