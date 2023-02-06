GAME DAY PREVIEW #50: Feb. 6th - Canucks vs The Devils

CANUCKS (20-26-3) at DEVILS (32-13-4)

7:30 p.m. ET; (4:30p.m. Pacific)

TV: SNO, SNP, MSGSN, ESPN+, SN NOW

Welcome back to the Capt’n-Free Canucks. Bo is playing tonight. Just not with the Canucks. It sounds weird, but really, after all that has happened in and around the team this season, Bo being traded is probably the least weird.

Tonight..er... this afternoon, your dinner will be spoiled by some significant line up changes. It doesn’t get more appetizing than the rumours JR wants out early. And Pete might want to go sooner rather than later.

But that’s for later. Now, we have to enjoy this fresh Nucking line scramble. Good luck to our new Beau - viller!

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Anthony Beauvillier

Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland

Vasily Podkolzin — Sheldon Dries — Brock Boeser

Phillip Di Giuseppe — Nils Aman — Curtis Lazar

Quinn Hughes — Ethan Bear

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Luke Schenn

Riley Stillman — Tyler Myers

Collin Delia

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Kyle Burroughs, Lane Pederson, Jack Studnicka

Injured: William Lockwood (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Tanner Pearson (hand), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (COVID-19)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich — Jack Hughes — Fabian Zetterlund

Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer

Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — John Marino

Vitek Vanecek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Kevin Bahl, Alexander Holtz, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Jonathan Bernier (hip)

Want to hear from the Nucks latest interim head coach about the Nucks latest interim player?

"He's (Beauvillier) a pressure type of guy where he gets on the pucks, gets loose pucks...We're going to put him in positions where he can score."



Head Coach Rick Tocchet speaks to the media ahead of facing the Devils@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/lxJKk5IF0Q — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 6, 2023

If you had this game penciled in with a Sharpie in the L-column could be the safest, bestest outcome. If the Nucks could just play the next 30 games like they have played some 26 games, it would give us a chance to skip tens of games and focus on the important part of June.

The draft is our best hope for a crappy season made worse. No, better. But probably worse. Kent says it can always get worse.

This Kent-free preview is proof of that - his connecting flight from Gatorland was delayed. Or something.

GAME DAY BATTLE HYM

With the season lost, sleazy management making sleazy in-season moves, we too are looking for the summer.

GO NUCK-O-NUTS!