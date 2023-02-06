GAME DAY PREVIEW #50: Feb. 6th - Canucks vs The Devils

CANUCKS (20-26-3) at DEVILS (32-13-4)
7:30 p.m. ET; (4:30p.m. Pacific)
TV: SNO, SNP, MSGSN, ESPN+, SN NOW
Welcome back to the Capt’n-Free Canucks. Bo is playing tonight. Just not with the Canucks. It sounds weird, but really, after all that has happened in and around the team this season, Bo being traded is probably the least weird.
Tonight..er... this afternoon, your dinner will be spoiled by some significant line up changes. It doesn’t get more appetizing than the rumours JR wants out early. And Pete might want to go sooner rather than later.
But that’s for later. Now, we have to enjoy this fresh Nucking line scramble. Good luck to our new Beau - viller!
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Anthony Beauvillier
Dakota Joshua — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Vasily Podkolzin — Sheldon Dries — Brock Boeser
Phillip Di Giuseppe — Nils Aman — Curtis Lazar
Quinn Hughes — Ethan Bear
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Luke Schenn
Riley Stillman — Tyler Myers
Collin Delia
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Kyle Burroughs, Lane Pederson, Jack Studnicka
Injured: William Lockwood (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Tanner Pearson (hand), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (COVID-19)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich — Jack Hughes — Fabian Zetterlund
Tomas Tatar — Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer
Miles Wood — Michael McLeod — Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — John Marino
Vitek Vanecek
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Kevin Bahl, Alexander Holtz, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Jonathan Bernier (hip)
Want to hear from the Nucks latest interim head coach about the Nucks latest interim player?
"He's (Beauvillier) a pressure type of guy where he gets on the pucks, gets loose pucks...We're going to put him in positions where he can score."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 6, 2023
Head Coach Rick Tocchet speaks to the media ahead of facing the Devils@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/lxJKk5IF0Q
If you had this game penciled in with a Sharpie in the L-column could be the safest, bestest outcome. If the Nucks could just play the next 30 games like they have played some 26 games, it would give us a chance to skip tens of games and focus on the important part of June.
The draft is our best hope for a crappy season made worse. No, better. But probably worse. Kent says it can always get worse.
This Kent-free preview is proof of that - his connecting flight from Gatorland was delayed. Or something.
GAME DAY BATTLE HYM
With the season lost, sleazy management making sleazy in-season moves, we too are looking for the summer.
GO NUCK-O-NUTS!
