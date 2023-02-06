Gamethread #50: Canucks

GM Patrik Allvin finally made a move that we have been waiting for since last year. (For me at least) Captain Bo was shipped off to Long Island, where he promptly signed an extension for too much and one year too long. (Imagine hearing that from your boss.) I will re-iterate the feelings I saw on Twitter....Thank God the Canucks didn’t spend that amount on Bo. Especially after spending so much on J.T. Miller. (Which I didn’t agree with either.)

GMPA shouldn’t be done wheeling and dealing and the next few games will help or hurt his cause when it comes to re-tooling on the fly. I think the only reason Luke Schenn is still around is GMPA is waiting for the right draft pick number to come along. Brock needs to score a couple over the next few games to get teams to pull the trigger on a trade (plus the Canucks might have to eat salary this year and maybe next as well.)

New Jersey is one of those teams that could use Boeser, as they look to try and catch Carolina and 1st place in their division. The Canucks are 2-10-3 in their last 15 meetings with New Jersey....talk about a team that is just not fun to play against.

So tonight is the beginning of the rest for us fans. 32 games....trade a few more players and shed some cap...get some picks and then luck out and get the #1 overall pick.

So now this is the part where I remind you about the Canucks in the Karma world. It goes like this....

They won’t be able to trade Brock...or Garland...or Myers and definitely not OEL. The team will start winning games they shouldn’t win and lose the chance to get a better draft position. And then Petey says he wants out.

Well, let’s see how it works out

Go Canucks Go.