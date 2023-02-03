Wake With Elias: Demko Trade Talk and Horvat’s All-Star Dilemma

Canucks News
- The big news of Canucks-land is that apparently Thatcher Demko may be on the move. Honestly, this seems very strange to me. I don’t know why, from a team perspective, this makes any sort of sense. Are you really going to be able to land a younger or better goalie, at a better price point? Like Dhaliwal says here, I suspect this is all speculation. I hope so, anyways.
.@DhaliwalSports on the Demko rumours:— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) February 1, 2023
"A lot of it is, right now, all speculation. I can confirm no trade request has been made by Demko...what player is happy right now? Teams are calling on everybody except Pettersson." #Canucks@YellowDogBeer | https://t.co/74KXzYC67a
- However, it would start to make sense if it’s Demko that wants out. And could you blame him? It’s not like it’s been a great time in Vancouver. Farhan Lalji is apparently hearing this, and that does concern me a bit.
Farhan: Does Demko want to be here? I've heard from people around that are close to it that Demko doesn't want be here.— Taj (@taj1944) January 30, 2023
(VANcast)
- On the flip side, Kevin Woodley says he’s hearing that Thatcher is fine as a Canuck. So maybe this is all just speculation and a big game of telephone right now. Definitely worth keeping an eye on, though. Moving him would definitely count as “Major Surgery”.
️ "I had a chance to ask... There certainly hasn't been any I want out of here trade request."— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) February 2, 2023
@KevinisInGoal on #Canucks Central with @danriccio_ & @SatiarShah discussing the Demko trade rumours. pic.twitter.com/lgvvTvNZnw
- In Bo Horvat news, apparently the NHL is gonna do a weird thing where Horvat’s an Islander at the skills competition, but a Pacific Division rep at the actual game. I get that it’s a tough position, but still, the optics are weird. At least he gets to be teammates with Petey one last time. That’s kinda fun!
Bo Horvat will remain on the Pacific Division All-Star team but will wear an @NYIslanders Reverse Retro jersey during skills. He will be introduced as being from the Pacific Division but playing for the Islanders.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 1, 2023
- Apparently Petey and Hughes will be wearing As, and that fits with the broader leadership conversation we’ve been hearing about. Both coaching and management are on record as seeing these guys as a future leaders. Petey I’ve always seen as future C potential, but the Hughes one is interesting, as he’s always seemed a bit more reserved. I’ll be interested to see how he steps up in the role.
Rick Tocchet says Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will become Canucks’ assistant captains https://t.co/rTRWSe0mCe— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) February 2, 2023
- And Mikheyev’s surgery was successful. Hopefully all is well, and that he can come back in top form. I think in terms of the PK in particular, he’ll be key the future success of the club.
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today F Ilya Mikheyev underwent successful knee surgery and will begin his rehab process soon.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 2, 2023
Hockey News
- A historical tidbit from yesterday. And listen, who’s to say he hasn’t scored his last yet? Something to think about.
On this date in 1991, #Pens Jaromir Jagr scored his first #NHL hat trick.— Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) February 2, 2023
- Some unfortunate news for Tage Thompson, who has been one of the league’s best stories this year. Good for Dhaln, but you certainly hope it doesn’t impede the insane series that Tage has taken recently.
Rasmus Dahlin has been added to the 2023 #NHLAllStar roster, replacing Tage Thompson (injury).— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 2, 2023
Congratulations Ras! pic.twitter.com/GoY7FMGk1E
- Mark Stone will be out indefinitely after successful back surgery. This has interesting cap implications for Vegas, as they now have a lot of LTIR money to play with. They have of course always been known to be big players, and so I suspect they’ll make some waves at the deadline. I heard the name Patrick Kane thrown around on 650 as a possible VGK target. Certainly feels like they could go all in.
NEWS: Mark Stone underwent successful back surgery yesterday and is expected to make a full recovery. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely. #VegasBorn https://t.co/QEtKsePpv6— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 2, 2023
- And a cool reception of the PHF by the HHOF, as the league continues to make some strides. Good to see.
On Saturday night the PHF was welcomed by the @HockeyHallFame for an incredible reception— PHF (@PHF) February 2, 2023
An All-Access look pic.twitter.com/gcDq6gIBDP
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- Some news on the BC Lions front. The reception online seems overwhelmingly positive, so I’ll chalk this one up to a win.
Hearing that CB Garry Peters has agreed to terms on an extension with @BCLions. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/e7VE11Hz6b— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 2, 2023
- Some Vancouver Warriors news. I get the impression Jones was a big part of the team, so this appears to be a big move for them.
In other news, the Vancouver Warriors have acquired a first round pick, Steph Charbonneau, and a second round pick in exchange for Mitch Jones. The two teams at Rogers Arena both appear to be sellers this season.— David Quadrelli (@QuadreIli) January 31, 2023
- And a soccer update. This whole thing was strange. It was being talked about like Herdman to New Zealand was a done deal, and then it wasn’t? I suppose I'm glad he’s coming back, but the coverage was odd. Apparently even New Zealand thought it was official. So, an interesting story, but glad he’s continuing on with Canada.
A statement from Canada Soccer's Men's National Team Head Coach John Herdman pic.twitter.com/Qnung905Hj— Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 1, 2023
Loading comments...