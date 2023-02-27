GAME RECAP #60: NUCKS WIN! Really! Stiff Stars 5-4 in OT

It’s a Monday road dinner game we had penciled-in with an indelible marker as a simple, moderately hard fought loss.

Other than the Nucks playing pretty good in the 1st, they were outplayed, outshot by the best team in the Cowboy & Western division for the rest of the game. But not outscored.

Stars had 18 high danger shots to the 3 High-D Nucks 5-on-5. But the Nucks had Demmers. No JT tho. Or Stillman, who was a victim of Alvin’s larcenous trade moves.

The latest Bo-for-Beau trade player scored the 1st goal of the game. Then the Nucks PP went to work to even up the score. Benn with the shortie.

With game evened-up by the Nucks Luck PP, the more lucky 2nd unit Nucky PP scores!

Even better, or worse, Podz pots one of his own. Good to see him score.

Wow what a move by podz. — Twitchy

Nucks take a commanding 3-1 lead into the 2nd.

And thanks to tank commander Myers, Nucks give up an early goal. Welcome back, Demmers!

Myers looks extra slow against Dallas 3-2 — Westy

But, new Beau restores the invincible 2 goal lead with his 2nd of the game. Game thread is thrilled we won the trade.

BULLvillier is equalling out the Bo trade — ‘82

However...

Two for Beauvillier... and bedard slips further away... — Twitchy

Since the Nucks are not playing well in the period - only put 3 shots on goal in 20 minutes - it gives the Stars a chance to align on their PP. Because... why not?

It’s 4-3 Knuckleheads going into the 3rd. And so far, Bess and Pete are tied in one stat. Both took puck- under -over-glass penalties.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks sloppy play helps get the game, our tanking hopes closer to evens.

Game threaders were scolding Pete about blocking shots - he blocked 6 shots!

PETEY DOES IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/C7sAt1APvX — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2023

Bess blocked 1 and didn’t even try on the Dallas goal that tied the game.

Game thread hopes were buoyant despite Demmers allowing 4 goals on just 400 shots.

Instead of “We are all Canucks” team slogan should be “Ten more years! (of mediocrity)” With just a picture of Myers and OEL drinking beers as a logo. — Twitchy

And yet, Nucks luck keeps them in the game and into the loser point session.

Lose? Nucks didn’t lose!

Despite the CoTU attempt at deciding Beau’s spin on the blueline was offside, his pass was tipped-in by the Nucks latest big tipper, Kuz.

Outplayed by a better team, the Nucks and/or Demmers steal a win on the road!

So....Miller is out...Stillamn was traded....Demko got the start and Kravtsov is playing...oh and the Canucks are winning — Westy

Wooo! Demmer’s back and taking team tank off the tracks.

Also...

QUINN HUGHES



With his assists tonight, Quinn Hughes has become the first defenceman in #Canucks history with consecutive 50 assist seasons. pic.twitter.com/Jiliy6cJrP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2023

ROAD WINNING VID

2 Johns checking our Texas BBQ and hockey.

GAME STATS (Big Road Win!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 21 41% 1/3 10 24 21 9 Stars DAL 38 59% 1/5 6 15 9 16



SHOT COUNTS (2nd Period Nucks Dip?)

Period VAN DAL 1st 11 9 2nd 3 20 3rd 6 9 OT 1 0 Total 21 38



PLAYER STATS (We WON The Trade!)

ROAD PRESSED

Bubbly Demko is back on the ice and the road scrum.

"I knew I was good to go coming into the game. I had that confidence in my body before I was fully back in the line up & playing a game. There was definitely no hesitation tonight."



️ Thatcher Demko on playing his first game since returning from injury@TheProvince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/asRxreb7O8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2023

Interim RikTok talking about a Nucks goalie he’d never seen play before, makes some shit up for the media scrum to chew on.

"It's how much work he put in. He didn't miss a beat. Just from afar, I was always a fan, I'm a bigger fan now. He played great today."



️ Head Coach Rick Tocchet on Thatcher Demko's return and win tonight against Dallas@TheProvince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/CrLPTJ5Fah — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 28, 2023

Demmers is back and posting nearly .9 - which means the Nucks are posed to go on a run. The NM Scouting Department will be cruising all the rum bars around the junior leagues to bring you the info about the 3rd 5th 11th best rum prospect.

Until then, we might wonder - which team, we wouldn’t be totally crushed by, if they draft Bedard.

Let’s find out.