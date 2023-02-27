Gamethread # 60: Canucks vs Stars

The Canucks played a decent game against Boston...except for a 5 minute period at the end of the first....oh, and letting the goalie score against you.

Tonight the Canucks head into Texas to face the Stars, who are a much better team than they were last year. The Nucks had some pretty sweet luck against Dallas last year, as they went 3-0. These two teams get to meet 3 times this year in the span of 4 weeks. The Stars seem to have found their speed and skill again this year and the Nucks will be hard-pressed to keep up with them.

Vitali Kravtsov makes his debut for the Nucks tonight. I have no clue how good he is, so it should be interesting to see when Tocchet puts him.

The trade deadline inches closer and for some reason, J.T. Miller’s name keeps popping up. I’m sure some teams would ask but are they really interested in taking $8 million a year for 2nd line player. Yeah, I said it...a 2nd line player. I’m sure he can play 1st line wing minutes, but I’m not sure how many teams want to $8 million/yr for that.

Oh and he is out with an injury..



We might have no more action this week, which would suck for Luke Schenn. He has been forced to sit still for nothing.

Let’s hope for a high-scoring 1 goal loss.

Go Canucks Go!