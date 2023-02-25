GAME RECAP #59: Nucks Win - 3-1 ROG Home (Road) Loss

Not going to mess around with this must lose game. Mission Accomplished. Thanks for reading.
No really. Stop reading now.
Fine. It was a good loss against the worst team in the NHL. Worst in the sense of the most despised best team in the league. It’s confusing.
Not just the starting time. It’s HNIC. Which once had the word Night in it. However, special eastern teams get special privileges from the NHL.
Also confusing because the 6th worst team in the league does not need to play the 1st ranked team. Different trajectories. Different strategies.
Different universes.
Despite losing Bear right off the hop, the courageous masochists in the game thread were thrilled to see the Nucks tie the visiting team for the entire 1st period.
Lol wow soft call there... foligno smashes his face into an already upraised elbow, we go into the pk... #nhl officiating — Twitchy
But for the Nucking PK keeping its legend in tact. And...
Worse... he, the Rat that shall not be named, scores and the Nucks are down 2-0 after 1.
That’s not so bad.
Except it is... against a team with +94 goal diff.
In the 2nd, Nucks PP goes to work. For the future.
Wow our power play... Bedard ready... — Twitchy
2nd ends as it started - Nucks with nothing on the board.
Come on guys, we need a goal to cheer for something. I’m not even asking for a win. Just a measly goal, to have something to play for. — Atty
In the 3rd, the low probability comeback flickers briefly with an unlikely and rare thing: A Bess goal!
Game thread is elated. Not only by getting a goal, but the pumped-up trade value of who scored it.
“You would be acquiring one of the few players to actually score on Boston this year!” —Raddy
And that was the end of the comeback. Tough loss. But Nucks used their surplus tank fuel against the Blues.
However, they didn’t need to allow an EN in the worst possible way. Poor dump in by Gnarly leads to a terrible spectacle.
We don’t need to see the first goalie in [redacted] history scoring a a ‘goalie goal’. We and our flashbacks don’t need to watch [redacted] celebrating like they just won the [redacted] on ROG ice. Besides, it’s not that big a deal. Lu used to score those all the time back when... ummm... flashback redacted.
Horrible game. Good loss.
When Pete, Huggie and Kuz are -2 and Myers and Brise are +1, it’s not a game to celebrate.
Well, at least we scored a goal. — Raddy
Rubber linings...
I thought Silovs played superbly; he keeps this up, he can be the backup next year. The frankenline of Podz-Räty-Dries played pretty well too. Millsy did not have his mojo going, though, and that was really a game difference. Yet, given they played with just 5 dmen all night, this is a very respectable outcome. Even the goalie goal was kind of special to see. I course, I wanted to vomit too, because fuck the bruins, but not nearly as much as I was expecting to have to. — copey
BOO VID
Turn of the sound and the video - not so bad to watch.
GAME STATS (unsurprising)
|SOG
|FO%
|PP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|
Bruins
BOS
|35
|65%
|1/3
|6
|15
|7
|2
|
Canucks
VAN
|27
|35%
|0/3
|6
|22
|13
|7
PLAYER STATS (some surprises)
|#
|Forwards
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|6
|B. Boeser
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|1:22
|--:--
|0
|8
|C. Garland
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14:47
|1:26
|--:--
|0
|9
|J.T. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|36
|18:37
|4:33
|2:17
|0
|15
|S. Dries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|50
|10:44
|1:27
|1:06
|0
|18
|J. Studnicka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|33
|13:02
|--:--
|2:03
|0
|27
|A. Raty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|63
|8:33
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|40
|E. Pettersson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|25
|21:44
|4:35
|1:26
|0
|72
|A. Beauvillier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|4:34
|0:01
|0
|81
|D. Joshua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14:15
|--:--
|2:36
|0
|88
|N. Aman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|13:57
|--:--
|2:05
|0
|92
|V. Podkolzin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|0:48
|--:--
|0
|96
|A. Kuzmenko
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19:39
|4:38
|--:--
|0
|#
|Defense
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|43
|Q. Hughes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28:04
|4:45
|2:51
|0
|44
|K. Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2
|0
|23:37
|0:24
|2:59
|0
|55
|G. Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|1
|18:44
|--:--
|1:52
|0
|57
|T. Myers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|24:20
|--:--
|3:51
|0
|74
|E. Bear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0:17
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|86
|C. Wolanin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|1:28
|0:01
|0
|#
|Goalies
|GP
|REC
|GA
|SV
|SA
|S
|EV
|PP
|SH
|SAVE-SHOTS
|SV%
|PIM
|TOI
|GAA
|31
|A. Silovs
|--
|32
|34
|25–26
|6–7
|1–1
|32–34
|.941
|0
|59:27
ROG DEPRESSING
Burrs is back in the scrum.
"The effort level was high. That's what you can for ask for as a team."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 26, 2023
Kyle Burroughs meets with the media postgame.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/GCEu2qep7x
Interim Tocco was thrilled with the loss - who knew he was on Team Tank already.
"I thought the D, having 5 of them. I've got to give a lot of kudos to Jeremy Colliton. The guys we got called up, they are system guys. It starts from Abbotsford."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 26, 2023
Head Coach Rick Tocchet addresses the media postgame.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/hkCF67rnYj
This NHL scheduling gift for the eastern road team and Nucks extended 1 game home stand is complete. The road Nucks can get back on the plane and fly east for a dinner and a loss game in Dallas on Monday.
At least we hope so. The NHL’s two worst teams scored rare wins today - doing us a favour in the struggle for strategic victory. It’s possible the Nucks can get out of 27th purgatory and soar to a new low rent spot.
Is the bottom still too far away?
Let’s find out.
Poll
How encouraged are you the Nucks can almost see (and be) the bottom (of the league)?
-
69%
Not very, still a chance they screw it up and finish 25th
-
7%
Very. Play hard and lose (them all)
-
23%
Bottom starts with a B. Know what else does?
