GAME RECAP #59: Nucks Win - 3-1 ROG Home (Road) Loss

Fine. It was a good loss against the worst team in the NHL. Worst in the sense of the most despised best team in the league. It’s confusing.

Not just the starting time. It’s HNIC. Which once had the word Night in it. However, special eastern teams get special privileges from the NHL.

Also confusing because the 6th worst team in the league does not need to play the 1st ranked team. Different trajectories. Different strategies.

Different universes.

Despite losing Bear right off the hop, the courageous masochists in the game thread were thrilled to see the Nucks tie the visiting team for the entire 1st period.

Lol wow soft call there... foligno smashes his face into an already upraised elbow, we go into the pk... #nhl officiating — Twitchy

But for the Nucking PK keeping its legend in tact. And...

Worse... he, the Rat that shall not be named, scores and the Nucks are down 2-0 after 1.

That’s not so bad.

Except it is... against a team with +94 goal diff.

In the 2nd, Nucks PP goes to work. For the future.

Wow our power play... Bedard ready... — Twitchy

2nd ends as it started - Nucks with nothing on the board.

Come on guys, we need a goal to cheer for something. I’m not even asking for a win. Just a measly goal, to have something to play for. — Atty

In the 3rd, the low probability comeback flickers briefly with an unlikely and rare thing: A Bess goal!

Game thread is elated. Not only by getting a goal, but the pumped-up trade value of who scored it.

“You would be acquiring one of the few players to actually score on Boston this year!” —Raddy

And that was the end of the comeback. Tough loss. But Nucks used their surplus tank fuel against the Blues.

However, they didn’t need to allow an EN in the worst possible way. Poor dump in by Gnarly leads to a terrible spectacle.

We don’t need to see the first goalie in [redacted] history scoring a a ‘goalie goal’. We and our flashbacks don’t need to watch [redacted] celebrating like they just won the [redacted] on ROG ice. Besides, it’s not that big a deal. Lu used to score those all the time back when... ummm... flashback redacted.

Horrible game. Good loss.

When Pete, Huggie and Kuz are -2 and Myers and Brise are +1, it’s not a game to celebrate.

Well, at least we scored a goal. — Raddy

Rubber linings...

I thought Silovs played superbly; he keeps this up, he can be the backup next year. The frankenline of Podz-Räty-Dries played pretty well too. Millsy did not have his mojo going, though, and that was really a game difference. Yet, given they played with just 5 dmen all night, this is a very respectable outcome. Even the goalie goal was kind of special to see. I course, I wanted to vomit too, because fuck the bruins, but not nearly as much as I was expecting to have to. — copey

BOO VID

Turn of the sound and the video - not so bad to watch.

GAME STATS (unsurprising)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Bruins BOS 35 65% 1/3 6 15 7 2 Canucks VAN 27 35% 0/3 6 22 13 7



PLAYER STATS (some surprises)

ROG DEPRESSING

Burrs is back in the scrum.

"The effort level was high. That's what you can for ask for as a team."



Burrs is back in the scrum.

"The effort level was high. That's what you can for ask for as a team."

Interim Tocco was thrilled with the loss - who knew he was on Team Tank already.

"I thought the D, having 5 of them. I've got to give a lot of kudos to Jeremy Colliton. The guys we got called up, they are system guys. It starts from Abbotsford."



Head Coach Rick Tocchet addresses the media postgame.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/hkCF67rnYj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 26, 2023

This NHL scheduling gift for the eastern road team and Nucks extended 1 game home stand is complete. The road Nucks can get back on the plane and fly east for a dinner and a loss game in Dallas on Monday.

At least we hope so. The NHL’s two worst teams scored rare wins today - doing us a favour in the struggle for strategic victory. It’s possible the Nucks can get out of 27th purgatory and soar to a new low rent spot.

Is the bottom still too far away?

Let’s find out.