Wake With Elias: Schenn Updates and Indigenous Collection Announced

Canucks News
- The story dominating Canucks headlines these days is the Luke Schenn situation and how the team is handling it. Personally, I think they’re 100% doing the right thing by sitting him. And frankly it enrages me when I hear stuff like “Well, if the offer isn't right, we might not trade him, can’t lose that character!”. No! We’ve heard that stuff for years! Enough! Trade him and if you lose him, kinda sucks, but oh well.
Are the #Canucks handling Luke Schenn properly?@FarhanLaljiTSN weighed in on the #Canucks protecting an asset.— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) February 24, 2023
Full interview..https://t.co/oMxA265zX5 pic.twitter.com/CCbMm67XEU
- Seravalli is hearing that things may be pretty far along on the Schenn front. That’s interesting and I suspect we’ll hear even more as the deadline nears. Not sure what the hold up is, but pretty decent odds it’s cap related.
According to Seravalli, he heard that the Luke Schenn trade deal’s done but it’s waiting for something else to go through first. He said he wasn’t able to confirm it though.#canucks— BuckFoston (@BuckFoston_) February 23, 2023
- The team announced a new Indigenous collection, and it’s pretty lovely. I love the medicine wheel, and integrating alongside a Gino tribute a skate scheme is just perfect. They do a great job on this stuff and I think I’ll definitely be picking something up next time I’m at the team store.
This year’s #Canucks First Nations jersey is a tribute to Gino Odjick.— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 23, 2023
They were designed by Jay Odjick, Gino’s cousin and Algonquin artist. pic.twitter.com/gCvxOBefMf
- As we covered yesterday, the Canucks unfortunately won 3-2 in OT against the Blues. Sad news. Nice goal, but time to scratch Petey. He’s ruining the tank.
PETEY ENDS IT— NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2023
Elias Pettersson buries a gorgeous @Energizer overtime winner and the @Canucks come back from 2-0 down to pick up the W! pic.twitter.com/GM2Vau408m
- An interesting tidbit here, apparently the Canucks are willing to be a money launderer. I do not know how this would work. They barely have the room to make their own roster work, so I have no clue how they can get involved in even further silliness. Keep an eye on it, but I’m skeptical.
Moving money will be incredibly important over the next 8 days. Two teams have recently told GMs they are willing to act as third-party brokers: #Canucks and #GoHabsGo.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 24, 2023
We already know #mnwild are in the game, along with usual suspects #Yotes, #Blackhawks, #NHLDucks et al
- And a cool record for Kuzmenko. I wonder what would happen if he was Calder eligible. I suspect he’d be a top shelf contender. Certainly, he’s been a homerun this year.
Andrei Kuzmenko is now tied for 2nd in #Canucks history for goal streak in inaugural #NHL season. Goals in 4 straight equals likes of Bure, Linden, Skriko & Hlinka. Club record scoring streak by 1st year player?— Joey Kenward (@kenwardskorner) February 24, 2023
Dennis Ververgaert (6 gms) Mar.26-Apr.6/74@Sportsnet650@SNstats pic.twitter.com/KMFn4ZH4fS
Hockey News
- This Bruins trade was big not only on a league scale, but for the Canucks in particular. Boston was supposedly interested in Schenn, but maybe not so much anymore? Bruins are loading up and they’ll be an absolute force, even if this is an overpayment. When you’re good, you’re allowed, even encouraged, to make dumb trades.
Probably makes acquiring Luke Schenn less likely for Boston https://t.co/SgQvcN5eXZ— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) February 23, 2023
- An interview with Anthony Duclair from Wyshynski on a new diversity initiative. Considering some of the antagonistic, oppressive measures coming from the state these days, this is cool.
"We have a lack of representation in [the NHL]. It's tough to grab onto something when you don't know that it's there."— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 23, 2023
Spoke with @FlaPanthers Anthony Duclair about his new foundation and bringing hockey to diverse communities in South Florida.https://t.co/k25kTapAPA
- A look at the Patrick Kane situation. I truly have no idea where he’s gonna end up as it seems like this has been a really bizarre situation. Gun to head, though? Maybe a hot take, I think he stays a Hawk, both cause he wants to be one and because the market is inflexible.
Trade Targets Latest on #Blackhawks Patrick Kane and #NYR.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2023
17 new names incl. #Flyers Joel Farabee, #mnwild Jordan Greenway, #pens Kasperi Kapanen, #preds Tanner Jeannot, #flapanthers Radko Gudas, #caps Dmitry Orlov.
50 total players in play:https://t.co/VR3IG7Zcqy
- And a congratulations to Canada on their victory over the States in the Rivalry Series!
COMEBACK COMPLETE— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 23, 2023
Team Canada defeats Team USA to win the Rivalry Series in Game 7!#RivalrySeries pic.twitter.com/3GxnBLy1Sl
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- A new add for the BC Lions:
#BCLions acquire QB @daneevans9 from Hamilton for a conditional fourth-round pick. Welcome to the squad, Dane!— BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 23, 2023
“We are thrilled to add someone of Dane’s calibre to our quarterback room. You can never have enough proven veterans at QB."
MORE | https://t.co/Hca0FAzUl6 pic.twitter.com/gURX3lp92P
- Also, some new pickups for the Whitecaps:
4 new players on @WhitecapsFC this season ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/A4CkGgEDAL— Offside (@OffsideDH) February 24, 2023
- And look how BC Place was lit up the other day. Very nice!
BC Place glows in pink tonight to raise awareness about bullying on #PinkShirtDay .— BC Place (@bcplace) February 22, 2023
Let us all contribute in fostering self-esteem in children and in everyone. https://t.co/1X4MT2O0ey pic.twitter.com/fMo2ilmFDA
