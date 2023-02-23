GAME RECAP #58: NUCKS WIN! Beat Blues 3-2 in OT

Well... we knew it was coming... Nucks pick up a point on the 10th worst team, we could expect they’d beat the 8th worst team.

Although the game thread was torn on outcomes...

This game actually presents a bit of a conundrum to me. I want 3 things to occur: Nucks embarrass Binnington Nucks win Bedard lottery Silovs not get absolutely lit up In order to determine what to actually cheer for, we need to assign values (out of 10) to each outcome. Binnington 9 Silovs 5 Bedard 9,001 Therefore, the desired outcome in this game would be a 7-6 regulation loss. — Raddy

The refs and the situ room in the CoTU were on team tank. Nucks were robbed on the 1st goal of the game. Coaching Challenge wins.

Worse... or better... Gnarly draws a penalty and the Nucks PP are rewarded with another shortie against. 1-0 Blues after 1.

That’s not so bad.

However, the dedicated tank commanders in the game thread are losing discipline in the ranks.

I will say right now that I would be happy to see the Nucks come back and beat Binnington and yet a little mad for winning — Westy

No worries as the 2nd period rolls on with hopes to win the next rung down on the charts as the Blues score the only goal of the period. And even better for ‘ranking’, Ducks beat the Caps.

Nucks down 2-0 after 2.

However, the 3rd period comeback kids narrative made another comeback. Blues might have thought they could coast to the post. Especially when they got a mid-period PP.

Turns out the Nucks aren’t the only team in the game to give up a shortie. Pete gets his 1st of 3 points on a saucy pass to Miller who make Whingington whinge.

What a beatiful shortie! So, should we win, or lose here? I mean, on a good day, we can easily beat these harmless Blues. But, should we? I am really torn. — Atty

Too bad. The new comeback kid who tied the last game in the last seconds, tied this one in the last 30. With another point for Pete.

Wow Kuz REALLY doesn’t want us to have a chance at Bedard... — Twitchy

Off to another loser point in OT. But what’s the point of that?

Pete doesn’t see the point of a single point for the team, when he can have 3 and the team 2. With an Alien end-to-end rush, Pete beats Whingington with his final laser shot of the game.

lol Petey, end to end, screw you team, I got this — Raddy

Another good game against another poor team. Yay!

ROAD BLUES VIDEO

2 Johns are having fun under the golden arch(es).

GAME STATS (Getting A Road Win Is Good, right?)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 41 47% 0/4 11 10 12 1 Blues STL 22 53% 0/3 13 27 18 13



SHOTS (Not Even Whininnington can stop them all)

Period VAN STL 1st 14 6 2nd 11 7 3rd 14 5 OT 2 4 Total 41 22



PLAYER STATS (Best Players Being Best)

ROAD PRESSER

Pete meets and greets the road scrum.

"I think we mostly had good things today. I think we won the shots by a lot and creating a lot, but we played a full 60 minutes."



️ Elias Pettersson on tonight's win in St. Louis.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/UpjJJHClKh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 24, 2023

Interim Tocco shows up to talk about the team showing up - at least in the 3rd.

"Petey, in the third. Millsy had a great game. Kuzy, Mr. Clutch. The role players, the Aman line was good. Podz was good in the third. We didn't have any passengers and when you're becoming a good team that's what you need."



️ Head Coach Rick Tocchet@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TktBGHYpLl — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 24, 2023

Another disastrous road trip is over. A different kind of disaster, taking 3 of 4 points. That would be a triumph earlier in the season. While it’s great to see Pete, Kuz and Miller score, it’s a strategy unlikely to win the 1st pick.

Oh well, Nucks have a good chance to renew their tanker vows on Saturday afternoon, as the time-zone challenged Boo-urns get a home game time in the ROG.

Can the Nucks keep the pressure on the Ducks and Fawks or is mid-pack comfort good enough?

Let’s find out.