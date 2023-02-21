GAME RECAP #57: Nucks Win A Predatory Loss - Barely - Edged 5-4 in SO

You know what’s weird?

A young hockey player signs a big new contract and starts earning it before the contract starts. That’s not how it’s supposed to work - check the NHLPA player conduct tips.

Kuz is new to the league and hasn’t learned a thing playing with Miller. No need to score a couple goals every game. Oh well... he’s learning the NHL really fast - his agent will straighten him out before the monster deal arrives.

A loser point loss is still a loss. However, the Nucks have slipped from being the 5th worst team in the league to the 6th best worst.

Is it a surprise that the 5th 6th worst team in the NHL got a point off the 10th worst team? No. But, do the Nucks need an extra point in the standings at this critical juncture of the season?

You’d think management had sent the message when they sent Schenn home. Obvious missive to let Myers/Stillman gaze at the puck for every goal against.

It was looking so good for a hard fought regulation road loss. Nucks get down in the 2nd on the PK. Of course.

Depleted D core means Burroughs/Myers as a PK pairing... 2-0 — Westy

Then Kuz capitalizes on a slow Nucking line change - breaks in mono eh mono, eh on Saros and scores.

Kuz is earning his money for next year — Westy

Too soon. Save that stuff for summer scrums.

Worse, Nucks get a PP goal from the 2nd unit. No really. From Dries knocking the puck, the net and Bedarian hopes into a tie.

At least the Nucking Tire Fire brigade makes their clusterfire appearance 12 seconds later and the Preds take the 3-2 lead into the 3rd.

All’s well, that almost ends.

The third begins with a tidal event, a sea of Granlunds scores and Preds are up 4-2.

Game could have ended just like that. But no. Gnarly scores with a minute remaining. Who cares?

Garland scores with a minute left, and nobody really cares. — Twitchy

But you know who cares? Kuz cares. A little too much. So does Gnarly, who realized - too late - what might happen and gives the puck away - in his own end - while playing casual empty net hockey.

Yet, despite the freebie, the NHL’s 10th worst team fails to seal the deal on the freebie and Miller and Kuz go earn next year’s contract with the unneeded tying goal.

Fuuuuuuuuck. Kuzmenko scores. “NO TO BEDARD!” says the bench. — Twitchy

Gotta admire the kid’s skill - maybe not his strategy.

holy crap Kuz is actually.. really really good. He’s a stick wizard. — Raddy

Ooops, there it is.

Canucks steal a point — Westy

Fortunately for us, the wrong time, wrong season heroics stopped there.

Smashville Vid Smashup

On the road with the 2 Johns - now with bonus hockey!

GAME STATS (Kuz... there it is)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 39 40% 1/4 8 28 15 4 Predators NSH 26 60% 1/4 8 25 24 13



PLAYER STATS (No Schenn, no worries)

ROAD PRESSING

Huggie speaks about his team that never quits. We vainly hoped the wanting-to-win thing was next year’s theme song.

"We've seen that all year, we don't quit. It was exciting to bring ourselves back into the game. Two goals with a minute and a half left. It shows character and that guys want to win."



️ Quinn Hughes @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/pZo4x4553z — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2023

Unimpeded interim Tocco defends, with a few mistakes, the comeback that almost did.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet addresses the media following the game against Nashville. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/D6SfSTQM3h — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 22, 2023

Despite the egregious Nucking defensive play and because the inept Preds had met their match and barely succeeded, this loser point loss is the fault of both teams.

Not saying the NHL would be a better league if split into 2 divisions - good teams and bad teams. But, would be a big timesaver for everyone.

Speaking of time... do the Nucks have enough of it save the season?

Let’s find out.