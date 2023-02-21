Gamethread #57: Canucks vs Preds

Were you happy with the win in the last game? Of course you were.

Were you upset the Canucks won last game? Of course you were.

It’s the dilemma for the rest of the year.



One thing I have absolutely no issue with is Petey having 5 point nights. Playing with Kuz and Beau has given all three a spark.

And sparks will be needed at this point. The Nucks go into Nashville tonight having a 5-3-2 record against the Preds. I am sure there will be a few scouts in the stands as the trade deadline approaches. I am going to assume that Brock is a Canuck for the rest of the year, as his play has been the same all year. Meaning, that the Canucks would have to eat a lot of salary or give up a pick to get rid of him, so it’s not worth it. On the other hand, Garland could be on the move and while I hear rumblings about Miller getting calls, I don’t see what other team would want to take on that contract.

Luke Schenn is on his way to a playoff team hopefully, after being sent back to Vancouver. No 1st rounder for him coming back, but I would hope they can get a 3rd rounder for him.

25 games left after tonight. This is going to be a long season and offseason.

Go Canucks Go!