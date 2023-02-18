GAME RECAP #55: NUCKS WIN! Scald Flyers 6-2 in the ROG!

We knew it had to happen. Maybe it’s better to get it out of the way when the high beams of HNIC are shining down your jersey.

Or... as bad as the Nucks are, they can beat other bad teams - in every 3rd or 4th game. Even in the ROG.

Whatever.

While not a brilliant strategic move, neither were the campaign and hockey talent limited Jackets, as they won tonight and rose dropped 2 places in the odds. Getting to the bottom is a 3D chess game played by contestants with a 2D grasp of strategy.

New Beau got the Nucks out to an early lead early in the 1st. A good omen? Or...

Crap! We’re winning! That’s like losing! — Raddy

Not for long as the Philly Gritters got on the board and 1st ends in a 1-1 tie. That’s not so bad. Or is it?

How are we not down by 2 yet? — Chicky

In the 2nd, the wheels fell off the lotto wheel of fortune as Pete still competes, passes to Schenn, who passes to Kuz who scores (without spinning).

Worse, Nucks PP gets on the board with a wicked Petety slapper from the line tipped by Beau.

Nucks have a 2 goal lead - pretty much the safest lead in hockey playing a poor team on an extend L-streak.

Nucks PK tries to help. Philly get their own PP goal.

Game is all but tied up at the end of the 2nd.

Nucks are leading into the 3rd. Ready to go to the wall for new interim head coach. We should be happy, right?

Jeez I’m happy but sad...sappy? Hapd? — Twitchy

In the 3rd, game thread mood takes a tourniquet for the worse, as Tocco’s darling Di Giuseppe scores. Puts the game out of reach. For the Philly Phillies.

losing to win...winning to lose....I’m confused — Westy

And because Swedish players on Nucks are EN legends... Pete had to compete to tie an ancient Nucks scoring record. First time in such a long time that the Nucks scored 2 EN shorties in a single game.

Pete got clipped by an angry Phillie after his 2nd EN. Millsie and Schenn sent threatening glances and words at Konchutney.

Nux out-hit, out-blocked, less-giveawayed, out-scored, and only failed to out-shoot. Are they playing a non-playoff team??? Check. And let’s watch next season’s reunion game. I sense a stealth elbow from EP40 to a certain player will be on the menu. — copey

5 Point Pete is having a record season.

For just the 10th time this season, the Nucks allowed 2 goals or less. Impressive.

Good game for Arty - his 1st NHL win. And the first Nucking goalie in a long time to pitch a .946 SV%.

While 27th Nucks are tied on game wins with 25th placed Flyers, the Nucks have 2 games in hand. Gotta be careful with their Tooco false hope quota.

Well… ya can’t lose them all! — Robert R.

Still... can’t hurt to try.

ROG HAPPY VID

Possibly a little too happy for an HNIC game.

GAME STATS (Pete all over the sheet)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Flyers PHI 37 40% 1/2 4 24 10 8 Canucks VAN 23 60% 1/2 4 31 24 6



SHOTS (Philly Shoots A Lot)

Period PHI VAN 1st 10 11 2nd 12 4 3rd 15 8 Total 37 23



PLAYER STATS ( 4 5 Point Pete)

ROG WINNING PRESSERS

Arty gets comfortable in the NHL net. And in a Van media presser.

"It was my second game, I was more comfortable playing, it was much easier for me tonight."



️ Arturs Silovs after his 1st NHL win.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/2Gt7VmmnZh — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 19, 2023

Still current interim Tocco gets to praise his players who have obviously learned their Kinder Lessons.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet meets with the media after tonight's win over the Flyers. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ERgL47GXqd — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 19, 2023

Nucks mini-homestand is complete with a sketchy record. Now they head out on a mini-road trip, where we can only hope they sketch a 2L streak.

But what if they don’t?

Let’s find out.