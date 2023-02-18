Gamethread #55: Canucks vs Flyers

Are the Vancouver Canucks really this bad of a team? It seems a stupid question as the answer to the question is seen in the standings. 8 points out of dead last in the league seems like a bad dream. This team is about to allow as many goals against in less than 60 games than they allowed all of last year. Rick Tocchet’s system seems to allow a lot of games where teams score 5+ goals against. And while people seem to like his honest opinions about this team’s play, he hasn’t seemed to fix any of the play.

I know. The Canucks still suck.

The Flyers come into town hoping the trend continues as they struggle to find their identity as well. The Flyers have won the last two meetings against the Nucks. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, even a win tonight won’t do much to help their playoff chances.

I think we can all cheer for Petey to get a 100+ point season, but he will need help from this team to do so. In walks Christian Wolanin to replace OEL tonight. Maybe some defense will be played.

By the way...only 2 weeks until the trade deadline.

Go Canucks Go!