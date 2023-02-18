Game Day Preview #56: Feb 18, 2023- Canucks vs Philadelphia

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (21-30-4) vs PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (22-24-10)
7:00 PM PST
ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC
TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC, CBC RADIO: SN650
Is it just me, or is the longest three game losing streak ever? That win over Bo Horvat and the New York Islanders seems so long ago that it’s fading from memory. The good news for these two craptastic teams is that one of them is going to snap their losing skid tonight. The bad news? It’s going to move them a step away from potentially drafting Connor Bedard.
And there are few teams I would hate seeing get that first overall pick than the Philadelphia Flyers. Not just because Bedard would be ruined under a coach like John Tortorella, who would literally drain all the fun, wonderful skill and talent this kid has. Plus, after the whole Ivan “I’m a giant homophobe hiding behind my ‘religious beliefs’”Provorov garbage, I’d hate to see them get rewarded after pandering to that bullshit.
Anyway, back to the ceaseless misery that is being a Canucks fan. All kinds of fantastic news this week, from Thatcher Demko re-injuring himself at practice before he’d even been cleared to return to play. Great. Then we had Arturs Silovs, who made his NHL debut after a spectacular run for the Abbotsford Canucks. How did that go, a person who is unaware of how inept the Canucks are defensively would ask? Not well. Not well at all, my friend. And now, Travis Dermott has been moved to Injured Reserve, and they’ve called up Christian Wolanin from the farm. Add that to the Oliver Ekman-Larsson ankle sprain, and if you’re the kind of person who’d just like to see them win once in a while, it’s not looking good for you or them right now. The hits just keep on coming.
LINEUPS
Courtesy of nhl.com, this is what you’re gonna have to endure tonight:
Flyers projected lineup
Kevin Hayes — Noah Cates — Owen Tippett
James van Riemsdyk — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee — Scott Laughton — Wade Allison
Nicolas Deslauriers — Patrick Brown
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Scratched: Felix Sandstrom, Olle Lycksell, Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Zack MacEwen (jaw), Tanner Laczynski (lower body), Sean Couturier (back)
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Anthony Beauvillier
Phillip Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Vasily Podkolzin — Jack Studnicka — Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Sheldon Dries
Christian Wolanin — Luke Schenn
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (ankle sprain), Curtis Lazar (lower body), Thatcher Demko (groin), Travis Dermott (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (torn ACL), Tanner Pearson (hand surgery), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed)
And after that dreadful night against the Rangers, Silovs is gonna get another opportunity for his first career NHL win tonight. Also note that Curtis Lazar is out and Jack Studnicka is back in, and no matter how many defencemen get hurt, it’s not enough to allow Kyle Burroughs back into the lineup, apparently.
GAME DAY CHATTER
Jack Studnicka says he’s lost 12 lbs after being sick last week #Canucks— Randip Janda (@RandipJanda) February 16, 2023
General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Tanner Pearson has been placed on LTIR.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 17, 2023
Happy birthday, Studs @saveonfoods | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/eKciw3015E— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2023
"I'm getting a good opportunity here with some of the guys I'm playing with. My work ethic, skating, winning battles--that's my main focus and playing hard."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2023
️ Phil Di Giuseppe on his opportunities and play under Head Coach Rick Tocchet.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/4N3pEf5rOj
"It's been a fun year down in Abbotsford but obviously the end goal is always to be up here and playing up here, so it's really good to be back."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2023
️ Christian Wolanin on his call up from Abbotsford.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Hf6NEVGhmH
Head Coach Rick Tocchet speaks with the media before tonight's game against the Flyers.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/wabCsSfTs2— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2023
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
All hail the old school. Swiss metal madmen CELTIC FROST with one of the songs that made me a banger for life.
Enjoy the game. Fuck Ivan Provorov. Go Canucks Go.
Loading comments...