Wake With Elias: Goalie Goofs

- The news of the week focused on goalies and the unfortunate situation Canucks goalies are in. Of course, the big headline was Arturs Silovs making his NHL debut. Now, was it especially good? No, however, kind of a crappy situation. I don’t begrudge Tocchet for putting him in — in fact, it was maybe the right move given how bad the rest of them have been — and I obviously still think there’s some upside in Silovs. But it goes to show how much of a clown show th
“Different skill, different speed. It was fun to play, it was good for me.”— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 16, 2023
️ Arturs Silovs on his NHL debut.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/uvyHEgar6v
- Looking for reasons why the net minding has been so bad? Well, this kind of defensive performance doesn’t help. It also goes to show how much heavy lifting Hughes is doing. I said this last week — we do not appreciate that man enough.
#Canucks defensemen goal differential at evens this season pic.twitter.com/koDl3LAHC6— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) February 16, 2023
- Kuzmenko has been In the doghouse for Tocchet, but this was pretty impressive. Honestly, the season doesn’t matter anymore. I simply don’t care about structure or two way play. Just keep losing and taking on. Fun stuff like this? That’s what’s gonna sell tickets, why not lean into it.
Kuzmenko's hands in close quarters are pretty unreal. #Canuckspic.twitter.com/bHiCoV8UEL— JABO Vancouver (@jabo_vancouver) February 16, 2023
- And apparently, he’s had a pretty good attitude about it. It’s a weird dichotomy between management treasuring him and the coaching staff maybe not — keep an eye on that dynamic, could get interesting.
Agent Dan Milstein - He never once complained to me last week. He did lots of video work and 1 on 1 coaching to understand what coaches wanted and how to improve. He is all smiles and hard work.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) February 16, 2023
- In more goalie news, Demko is vehemently denying the rumours around him wanting out. Frankly, I always thought this was silly. Yes, he’s a great asset. A young, cost-controlled goalie with a rock solid track record. But... Why not just keep him then? It’s not like he’s on a different timeline than Petey or Hughes. Obviously trade him if the offer is absurd, but this one never added up to me.
Thatcher Demko saying today that reports he wants out of Vancouver are not true.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) February 14, 2023
His agent Jordan Neumann has been telling me that for weeks, he never asked for a trade.
As I said yesterday, Demko is a few days away from backing up, maybe Saturday.
- And some sad news — former Utica Comets assistant coach Paul Jerrard has passed away. Condolences to his family. Very sad.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Jerrard.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 16, 2023
Paul served as an Assistant Coach for the Utica Comets from 2013-2016, who at the time were the AHL affiliate of the #Canucks.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/MH9bD06Ks3
- In sad news, Alex Ovechkin’s father has passed away and Ovechkin will be away for a bit because of it. Obviously this is bigger than hockey and my thoughts are with the Ovehckins.
Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2023
- JVR may be on the trade block, and I’m sure he’ll fetch a good return. Just a very consistent, solid, second line winger, and I’m sure he’ll be coveted on the market.
Death, taxes and #Flyers James van Riemsdyk scoring 20+ goals in a season. You can set your watch to it.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 15, 2023
But when you look under the hood of his game, his details may surprise you. On a handy addition to a contender:#DeadlineCountdown: 2⃣0⃣ Days to go.https://t.co/ANsIYxLeA0
- Apparently Quartexx Hockey has joined the women’s game, in another interesting and positive development for the sport. Keep an eye on similar moves moving forward.
Quartexx Hockey expands into the women's hockey market. Launches new division of representation. https://t.co/NdBRxslNnY— Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) February 15, 2023
- And the Red Wings have signed Olli Maatta to a two-year deal and $3 million per. I honestly had assumed he was washed up, but Wings fans seem happy, so I guess this is good.
UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/t8EOMwhiPK— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 16, 2023
- A new, hometown addition for the Lions, who could use a hometown success story this year. Would sure help the marketing around the club.
As a kid, Michael Couture loves going to Lions games. Now the offensive lineman has inked a two-year deal with his hometown team. More on B.C.’s roster as CFL free agency opened today: https://t.co/kJlK9FvlUL#BCLions— Gemma Karstens-Smith (@gkarstenssmith) February 15, 2023
- Some cool new jerseys from the Whitecaps. I actually like these. I saw mixed reaction online, but I think they look pretty dang sharp.
Uniting fans from all corners of Vancouver, bloodlines connect us through a shared passion and love of the beautiful game.— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) February 16, 2023
Introducing the newest addition to your wardrobe: The 2023 Bloodlines Jersey! https://t.co/Ra3Sd2DYq2#VWFC | #TogetherWeDare pic.twitter.com/jlz7StJwtP
- I love a good Westshore shoutout, so some news from Pacific FC. I have never been to a Pacific FC for whatever reason, but I hope to get around to it this year. Looks like a fun time.
Welcome DANIEL ORTIZ— Pacific FC (@Pacificfccpl) February 16, 2023
Ortiz joins Pacific after six years with a giant of world football, FC Barcelona.
During his time with La Masia, Barcelona’s famed youth academy, Ortiz spent time as the goalkeeper coach for the U8 - U12 teams, before moving on to the U13 and U14 teams. pic.twitter.com/ggOIWESNKe
