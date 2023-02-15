GAME RECAP #55: Nucks Win 2 Goal 6-4 Loss to Rags!

What a difference a Kinder Hockey session can make.

Nucks team looked better in this loss. Some will say the Nucks kept this game closer than required because OEL only played 4 minutes in the game. Left in the 1st and didn’t return. Or perhaps it was giving Silvos, of 35 AHL games fame, the start against a team loaded with proven shooters.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks got out to an early one goal lead in the first. And managed to keep it for nearly a minute. Got behind, but then tied it up on the PP - against the best road PK in the NHL universe! Helped that the Ragging goalie was without his stick which had married itself to Trouba’s skate.

However, order amidst the chaos of tanker life was buoyed up as the Nucks were down one after one.

Well that’s more normal now. — Chicky

And down one OEL to start the 2nd. Is that so bad?

Nucks kept it close by trading goals with NY. On a 2 to 1 basis. Nucks down 5-2 after two.

Amazing move in close by Kuz gives Gnarly the easy open net rebound...but still... game thread saw what Tocco saw.

Uh-oh... Kuz was spinning in front of the Rags net... despite the Nucking goal, Tocco will be noting that — jimmi

Interim KinderCoaching had paid big dividends because after 2 the Nucks had already blocked 4 shots.

In the 3rd the Nucks spent many minutes in the Ragged end of the ice. This concerned the game thread, after Pete and new Beau setup Kuz for his goal from a laser.

The clocked ticked down... not as fast as some would hope...

God, there’s still an entire period to go? And this is only Wednesday? Time moves so slow. — Raddy

Fortunately for us watching the league standings race - the negative race to 32rd - the Nucks never got another goal to tie for the useless loser point.

Nucks bedarding in a rather pleasing way. Losing by enough to leave nothing in doubt, but not playing soooo badly that I’ve either cackled maniacally or lost my shit completely. I like this! — Robert R. Scott

Good game. Better loss.

ROGIN’ HUMP DAY VID

2 Johns are feeding the home cooking to TV fans. Or fans watching on TV or laptops or something.

GAME STATS (Better Game, Better Loss)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Rangers NYR 28 37% 0/1 4 24 17 4 Canucks VAN 29 63% 1/2 2 31 9 11



PLAYER STATS (He Spins! He Scores!)

ROG PRESSING

Arturs gets his 1st NHL start. And on the same night, his 1st media scrum.

“Different skill, different speed. It was fun to play, it was good for me.”



️ Arturs Silovs on his NHL debut.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/uvyHEgar6v — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 16, 2023

Interim KinderCoach puts his spin on the night and the team learning experience.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet meets with the media following tonight’s game against New York.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/LxtLFPjLaw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 16, 2023

Tocco loving his 4th liners. They’re going to save the season! But Pete, Millsie and Huggie are going to get the KinderCoach’s north-south orienteering course. No sticks, just compasses, kids.

Despite that grinder effort to weather the storm, the grind is weathering the Nucking stats.

Fun Stat! In the last 20 games, the Nucks have allowed 89 goals. — Raddy

Sadly... the goal differential isn’t as good terrible as it could be.

They’ve also scored 63. That’s pretty reasonable, really. Nearly a top 10 offense in the league (well, Scorvat was here before..). But requiring the forwards to score 5 goals every single game to have a chance at winning is an order taller than Myers. — Raddy

With this 2nd loss at home, the Nucks have the chance to extend the streak on Saturday against... the poor Tort-ured Flyers.

But that’s for the future to lose. After tonight’s lotto victory, the Nucks have dropped to the 5th worst team in the NHL. But we know there’s more places (below) to reach.

How much farther can the Nucks go?

Let’s find out.