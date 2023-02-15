Gamethread #55: Canucks vs Rangers

Let’s start with the good news...this crappy team 2 players in the top 50 of league scoring. Petey is just outside the the top 10 and Quinn is at #49.

The bad news...there is no Canuck goalie in the top 50 when it comes to save percentage.

Do you know who is to blame for this...

Or maybe it’s a soft team that is unwilling to finish checks and play a better defensive system. At least that’s what the coach says.

Has anyone asked the question, “What happens if this team gets worse over the next 27 games?” If they trade Brock and Luke and Thatcher, I think it would be easy to accept getting worse. But there is no way that losing Bo should have huge effect on this team.

The Canucks played an “ok” game last week against the Rangers. That game led New York to trade for another Russian to play with the Breadman. There are still quite a few games left, but New York will be in tough in the Metro, no matter who they face.

The Canucks had to back to school yesterday with Ricky. I guess he was going to teach them about hockey...or fighting...and shaving. All I know is that the players had to learn something. I guess we’ll see tonight if any of his lessons worked. And if they didn’t at least we can all agree on one thing

Go Canucks Go!