GAME PREVIEW #55: Canucks vs NY

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (21-28-4) vs RANGERS (31-14-8)
7:00 PM PST
ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC
TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC RADIO: SN650
Welcome to round 2 of the home at home game against eastern teams that know how to play pro hockey.
No worries. Yesterday, Teacher Tocco took the millionaire kids back to hockey kindergarten. Where the kids got free balloon payments and ice
cream time in Mr. Rogers’ arena of fantasy hockey.
If Tocco thinks a remedial hockey lesson is the cure for the Nucks team culture, he’s gonna have to get on the ice himself and teach the little ones how to cheapshot like a man.
The work continues. pic.twitter.com/7JanAltY63— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2023
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Vladimir Tarasenko
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Jimmy Vesey
Alexis Lafreniere — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Jake Leschyshyn — Barclay Goodrow — Julien Gauthier
Niko Mikkola — Braden Schneider
Scratched: Ben Harpur, Vitali Kravtsov
Injured: None
Canucks projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier — Elias Pettersson — Vasily Podkolzin
Phillip Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Conor Garland
Andrei Kuzmenko — Sheldon Dries — Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Curtis Lazar
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Luke Schenn
Scratched: Jack Studnicka, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Travis Dermott (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Ilya Mikheyev (torn ACL), Tanner Pearson (hand surgery), Tucker Poolman (undisclosed)
Demmers still isn’t back to ruin the tank run for the Nucks, but Silvos might steal this game - so the soft Nucking D need to forget the wall lessons and defensive details to keep the faint hope plan in place.
Podz and Di Giuseppe each moved up a line, with Boeser moving down to the third line - where previous interim coaches have played him.
Rags picked up Tarasenko from the Blues, so there’s more scoring possibilities - for the visitors.
However, Tocco is prepping some fancy positive stats in the pre-game presser process.
Head Coach Rick Tocchet addresses the media ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Rangers.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/7gLR7MqdPV— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 15, 2023
It’s so weird that none of the former coaches have mentioned making players better without the puck or moving their feet. These are the types of insights that Frankie doesn’t mind paying millions for over and over and over.
GAME DAY PUCK GAZING HUM
Since Teacher had the boys reading from the kinder hockey action book in Mr Rogers rink.. well... why not the full neighbourhood treatment.
Go Nucks Go - but not too far!
