GAME RECAP #54: Nucks Wing It With A Terrible 6-1 Home Loss

Welcome Home, Nucks! And another good shellacking by a distant historic rival.

Great to see our road warriors back on ROG ice, having learned the non-negotiable items on Tocco’s playlist. Despite what Kent claims, there’s no Iron Maiden on the list.

In case you haven’t heard, Tocco felt the team was making big hockey-style strides on the road after the big win over the Isles.

Perhaps he didn’t expect that once this team learns important lessons, it’s time to move on to casual contract years.

Tocco’s Tough Hockey Recipe:

Box Out Around The Net - FAIL

Crisp Line Changes - FAIL

Win the Wall - FAIL

Smart Puck Management - FAIL

No Puck Gazing in the D-zone - FAIL

No spinning - whatever that is - FAIL?

That’s not an appetizing meal. Too much effort. Too much process. No results.

Not that we haven’t seen the Nucks put in a poor team effort in the ROG this season. And last season. And the one before that. And so on.

But this low Nucking effort is a new low. Has Tocco lost the room? Before he even got it? Has the despicable new management group and old owners lost the fans?

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks needed to lose this game. And they did. What more do you want? Well... maybe the almost comeback game management was more pleasant to watch.

You might not be surprised to know that the legendary Nucking PK matched the performance of the Top 10 20 Nucks PP. Both were tied in the horrible column. 0% effective for both. Such is the power of symmetrical suckiness.

And at least the Nucking goalie issues have been solved. Smart asset management, eh.

Marty is on waivers. Is Deals next? But why stop there. OEL on waivers couldn’t hurt.

Wait. We want to hurt. Keep them all until our lotto luck changes. Please check back in 2070.

ROG FAMILIAR RESULT VID

The 2 Johns might be happy to be back for home cooking. The Nucks not so much.

GAME STATS (ROGGIN’ like it’s 1970)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Red Wings DET 23 43% 1/1 8 16 13 11 Canucks VAN 30 57% 0/4 2 22 11 11



PLAYER STATS (Your Best Players Don’t Have To Be)

ROG REPRESSORS

OEL talking about playing a better game... maybe starting with puck management and low percentage passes when playing deep in the o-zone.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson meets with the media following tonight's game against Red Wings.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/mZuHeYycdF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2023

Tocco tries to put his spin on this game - as much as he hates spinning around.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet addresses the media after Monday's game vs. Detroit. @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/qi4HHp698T — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 14, 2023

FUN FACT: Nucks may not be deliberately tanking. But they are now the worst team in the league. Worst points percentage of any team since January 2023. Good work.

Also, the Yotes now have more regulation wins than the Nucks. Those pesky OT/SO wins could come back to haunt us. Only the Ducks have allowed more goals against. The race to the basement is heating up... cooling down to the bottom?

There’s no need to deliberately tank - just keep on playing like this and the results will take care of themselves. Maybe this is the process Tocco is fond of talking about. A deliberate process. To hockey oblivion.

Are we tired of watching the Nucks lose like this?

Let’s find out.