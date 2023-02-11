 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME RECAP #53: Nucks Win 5-2 Winged Loss

Lose Small. Lose Big. Just Doesn’t Matter

By jimmi.cynic
/ new
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Detroit Red Wings
Pete Can’t Score Them All
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

I didn’t watch this game. Not many here on the wet coast have the stomach or mental toughness to watch the Nucks play at 9 on a Saturday morning.

I know, not many of us have the mental toughness to watch the Nucks play at any time this season.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks got back on their wobbly script horse, the slippy stealth tank and lost a game while many were sleeping.

Can I summarize this game for you? No, I can’t.

Other than this team doesn’t do eastern tour win streaks. And that’s a relief.

After winning on Long Isle, their disruptive work was done. They took their smug swagger into Motor City and stalled out.

That it was a 5-2 loss is not for us to wonder about. So many 5-2 losses early this season made us wonder about goaltending and defense.

Wonder no more. Nucks are terrible at those things.

At least Pete competes and Nucks still have the new Beau bump - but not enough to effect a terrible strategic outcome.

Bear was pulled down on a breakaway, smashed into the boards and had to helped off the ice. He was awarded a penalty shot... because of course. Huggie took the shot and didn’t score.

Good road game.

Notable Highlight

OEL just played his 900th career game. Only 900 more to go until his contract expires. Exciting!

The game sucked, though the forward effort level wasn’t bad. Just the coverage and backcheck level. Brutal. I am ready, for sure, to put OEL in Abbotsford, even though he did stop one 2-1 all by himself some, but honestly, how much more faceplanting can he do? Spencer Martin is consistently unlucky, as well as consistently overplays shooters; hmmm, a link? And where is the legendary prowess of the goalie coach? [Obviously working with Silovs instead.] At least it was a good loss for the tank. The PK was great at first, and then really lucky, and then reverted to its usual terrible. Sorry, historically putrid. — copey2

Winged Vid

2 Johns up early with brunch and a game to cover.

GAME STATS (winning is for losers)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA
Canucks
VAN
 34 53% 1/3 12 19 10 5
Red Wings
DET
 25 47% 2/6 6 17 22 11

PLAYER STATS (Pete ‘n Beau show)

# Forwards GP G A P P +/- S PIM PIM SOG HITS BLKS GVA TKA FO% TOI PP TOI SH TOI PP GW
6 B. Boeser 0 0 0 0 -2 1 0 1 2 0 0 1 15:50 2:26 --:-- 0
8 C. Garland 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 12:22 --:-- --:-- 0
9 J.T. Miller 0 1 1 1 -1 5 4 5 1 0 1 2 56 16:24 2:26 2:47 0
15 S. Dries 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 2 1 0 0 38 11:08 0:20 0:18 0
20 C. Lazar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 71 14:09 --:-- 4:18 0
34 P. Di Giuseppe 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 13:00 --:-- 4:09 0
40 E. Pettersson 1 0 1 1 -1 4 0 4 1 1 1 0 44 20:24 2:30 3:39 0
72 A. Beauvillier 1 1 2 2 -1 3 0 3 1 0 0 0 16:30 2:29 --:-- 1
81 D. Joshua 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 14:10 --:-- 3:42 0
88 N. Aman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 13:24 --:-- 3:00 0
92 V. Podkolzin 0 0 0 0 -1 2 0 2 1 0 0 0 13:04 0:21 --:-- 0
96 A. Kuzmenko 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 10:35 0:18 --:-- 0
# Defense GP G A P P +/- S PIM PIM SOG HITS BLKS GVA TKA FO% TOI PP TOI SH TOI PP GW
2 L. Schenn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 16:48 --:-- 4:14 0
23 O. Ekman-Larsson 0 0 0 0 -1 1 2 1 1 2 1 0 18:19 0:21 4:31 0
43 Q. Hughes 0 1 1 1 0 4 2 4 0 0 0 1 21:44 2:27 1:05 0
57 T. Myers 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 24:31 --:-- 5:19 0
61 R. Stillman 0 0 0 0 -1 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 20:08 --:-- 3:45 0
74 E. Bear 0 0 0 0 -1 2 2 2 0 1 1 0 16:27 0:17 3:09 0
# Goalies GP REC GA SV SA S EV PP SH SAVE-SHOTS SV% PIM TOI GAA
30 S. Martin -- 20 25 16–19 4–6 0–0 20–25 .800 0 60:00

Marty posts a flat .8 - good work!

ROAD REGRESSORS

Josh gets to take the early morning media heat.

Interim Tacco tackles... shrugs off the tough questions.

Freebie goals! Can they offer those at home too - Nucking PK willing?

Let’s find out.

Poll

Can the Nucks Lose 5-2 at Home Too?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes - Losing At Home Is the polite thing to do
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes - but losing 7-1 is fine as well
    (0 votes)
  • 100%
    Don’t care about the score - just lose for Bedard
    (3 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

