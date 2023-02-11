GAME RECAP #53: Nucks Win 5-2 Winged Loss

I didn’t watch this game. Not many here on the wet coast have the stomach or mental toughness to watch the Nucks play at 9 on a Saturday morning.

I know, not many of us have the mental toughness to watch the Nucks play at any time this season.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is the Nucks got back on their wobbly script horse, the slippy stealth tank and lost a game while many were sleeping.

Can I summarize this game for you? No, I can’t.

Other than this team doesn’t do eastern tour win streaks. And that’s a relief.

After winning on Long Isle, their disruptive work was done. They took their smug swagger into Motor City and stalled out.

That it was a 5-2 loss is not for us to wonder about. So many 5-2 losses early this season made us wonder about goaltending and defense.

Wonder no more. Nucks are terrible at those things.

At least Pete competes and Nucks still have the new Beau bump - but not enough to effect a terrible strategic outcome.

Bear was pulled down on a breakaway, smashed into the boards and had to helped off the ice. He was awarded a penalty shot... because of course. Huggie took the shot and didn’t score.

Good road game.

Notable Highlight

OEL just played his 900th career game. Only 900 more to go until his contract expires. Exciting!

The game sucked, though the forward effort level wasn’t bad. Just the coverage and backcheck level. Brutal. I am ready, for sure, to put OEL in Abbotsford, even though he did stop one 2-1 all by himself some, but honestly, how much more faceplanting can he do? Spencer Martin is consistently unlucky, as well as consistently overplays shooters; hmmm, a link? And where is the legendary prowess of the goalie coach? [Obviously working with Silovs instead.] At least it was a good loss for the tank. The PK was great at first, and then really lucky, and then reverted to its usual terrible. Sorry, historically putrid. — copey2

Winged Vid

2 Johns up early with brunch and a game to cover.

GAME STATS (winning is for losers)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 34 53% 1/3 12 19 10 5 Red Wings DET 25 47% 2/6 6 17 22 11



PLAYER STATS (Pete ‘n Beau show)

Marty posts a flat .8 - good work!

ROAD REGRESSORS

Josh gets to take the early morning media heat.

Dakota Joshua meets with the media following the game in Detroit.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Hm2O0Mn7Xx — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 11, 2023

Interim Tacco tackles... shrugs off the tough questions.

Freebie goals! Can they offer those at home too - Nucking PK willing?

Let’s find out.