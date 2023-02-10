Wake With Elias: Coming Beau-me and Bruce There He Is (On My TV)

Canucks News
- It was an eventful night on Long Island, as Anthony Beauvillier and Bo Horvat scored against their respective teams in a 6-5 win. Boeser had four points as well. It was also an unfortunate night for team tank, though, as the Isles could be a key tanking brethren. Hard to complain about the entertainment value though, I suppose.
Boeser tallies 4 points and Beauvillier scores the game-winner against his former team in a #Canucks 6-5 win.@BudweiserCanada HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/QdBejc2813 pic.twitter.com/0DjqIH5K7x— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 10, 2023
- Former Canucks bench boss Bruce Boudreau has joined NHL Network once again as a study analyst. I’m sure he’ll be good of course, but I’m waiting for that NDA to come to an end. That’s when the juicy stuff will come out. Or maybe in a book one day. Either way, good for him, and I’m sure I'll listen in if I can ever figure out how to access NHL Network.
Former @Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau will rejoin NHL Network as a studio analyst appearing across its programming.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 9, 2023
- JT Miller hit a big milestone the other day, putting up his 500th career point. Listen, I’ve been critical of him this year, but the man is still on pace for 75ish points, so you have to respect that. Do I still think they should be shopping him around a bit? Well, yeah, kinda.
5-HUNDO FOR MILLSY!— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 9, 2023
With an assist on that last goal, J.T. Miller now has 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career points! pic.twitter.com/3R7ldVCb2Z
- Quinn Hughes also hit an interesting millstone, moving into third for multi-assist games by a defender. You have to think he’ll top this list in like, two years, and that by the end of his tenure he'll be the runaway leader. Really puts it into perspective how weak the historical blue line has been for this club, and how special Hughes is. Frankly, I think we take him for granted a bit. He’s sixth in the league for points by a defenceman!
Most career multi-assist games by a defenceman in @Canucks franchise history (1970-):— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 9, 2023
53- Dennis Kearns
42- Alexander Edler
38- Quinn Hughes (Via 2 in his team's 4-3 loss at NYR on Wednesday night)
38- Jyrki Lumme
34- Doug Lidster
29- Rick Lanz
28- Mattias Ohlund
27- Kevin Bieksa pic.twitter.com/IeDt1VAWw2
- Here’s a story that’s a few days old, but we hadn't really covered so I’ll do it here: this whole Jim Rutherford saga. Apparently there’s talk of him wanting to leave, but I just so highly doubt it. Yes, he’s old, but he’s been in the job for barely a year! He’s completely remodelled the front office, and now he has his own head coach. For him to leave would be the height of absurdity and while I obviously have no inside info, this feels like one guy maybe kinda said something and then people sorta ran with it. I would be absolutely stunned if this happened.
"I think it's garbage.."@JShannonhl on the latest report surrounding Jim Rutherford potentially leaving the #Canucks— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) February 8, 2023
Full interview..https://t.co/8sNkrC2d2p pic.twitter.com/cbW3wVjSH7
- And here’s another story we didn’t really cover, but Elias Pettersson won hardest shot at the All Star skills competition. Now, I did not watch the all-star game or tournament (sounds like I didn't miss much!), but I do think this is pretty cool. We’ve always known Petey is a sniper, and now the league does. Hardest shot does tend to be a marker that sticks, so hopefully EP40’s star grows from this.
ELIAS PETTERSSON: HARDEST SHOT WINNER!!!— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 4, 2023
103.2 MPH!
- Finally, two years ago yesterday, TSN 1040 was abruptly shut down. This day was wild and upsetting, but I’m glad grassroots initiatives have come up in its place. Always hate to see a giant corporation shutting down a beloved sports community. Good thing that's never happened to me or anyone I know.
February 9th-On This Day in BC Sport History: 2021— Jason D Beck (@JasonBeck82) February 9, 2023
Bell Media abruptly shuts down Vancouver-based sports talk radio station TSN 1040 despite being the most popular sports talk radio station in BC and the second most listened to in Canada. Most staff are laid off and the.../2 pic.twitter.com/ZkgpspliVI
Hockey News
- I thought this story out of Philly was pretty funny and interesting. They’re giving season ticket holders free games at the end of the season because this season has been so horrible for them. Now, kind of ignoring the Flyers angle (that team is in the dumpster and their long-term plan is nonsensical), I wonder if we would ever see something like this in Vancouver. Well, maybe I don’t wonder. I don't think Francesco would ever do that. But I think if I was in the marketing/PR/business/whatever team, I would be strongly considering it to build up some goodwill among the Canucks faithful.
@NHLFlyers apologizing + rewarding fans for their patience with state of the franchise.— Alex Blair (@thealexblair) February 8, 2023
1) Crediting season tix holders for cost of 3 homes games this season towards next years tix.
2) Lower bowl tix price will not increase for the 4th straight year.https://t.co/XF2pvuSY2Q
- A cool milestone for women’s hockey, as it joined the Olympics 25 years ago. Very cool and of obvious cultural significance here in Canada.
With all the throwbacks to #Beijing2022, it's time to honour the legacy of the first @Olympics that featured women's hockey and started on this day 25 years ago.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 8, 2023
⏪ Rewind to 1998, Nagano, Japan https://t.co/0kummbKJDA pic.twitter.com/ZfY1qzAR1X
- Dylan Cozens got a big extension in Buffalo. This seems maybe a tad high on first glance for now, but it will definitely age well. Smart long-term thinking here.
BUF announces Dylan Cozens signs a seven-year extension at a $7.1M AAV— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 7, 2023
- And we have a big trade on our hands, as Vladimir Tarasenko heads to New York. My gut reaction is that this is a decent, fair return for him. Definitely a boom-or-bust type deal. It’s entirely possible he goes off and his a stud for the Rangers, but also, he could flame out completely. So definitely swinging for the fences in New York, and I think the Blues got a return that is at least “fine”.
TO NYC HE TARASENK-GOES!— NHL (@NHL) February 9, 2023
The @NYRangers have acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the @StLouisBlues for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, and two draft picks! #NHLTradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/RiuiSmHlOM
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- A big move for the BC Lions. Instant reaction online from people more educated than I is positive, so I will take their word for it.
B.C. Lions trade Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams to Argonauts for first-round pickhttps://t.co/dq6fylmQnu#BCLions #Toronto #Argos #CFL pic.twitter.com/dDVxyoofDZ— Justin Dunk (@JDunk12) February 9, 2023
- Ditto on this move. People seem fine with it, so I guess I am as well. I do wonder how Adams holds up all year, though.
QB Dom Davis has agreed to a deal with @BCLions. Will sign on Feb 14 to backup Vernon Adams. @CFLonTSN— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 8, 2023
- And a cool initiative from BC Place itself. Very cool!
BC Place’s iconic Northern Lights Display is once again featuring a special design by xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) weaver Debra Sparrow this February, headlining the stadium’s illumination schedule for the month.— BC Place (@bcplace) February 2, 2023
Link: https://t.co/hLrzPAH4rQ
: @winterartsfest / Gabriel Martins pic.twitter.com/eWuGsgNq9Y
Loading comments...