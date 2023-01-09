 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Friedman stirs the pot with Horvat-to-Kraken trade theory

What a fun theory,

By Beggsy
Seattle Kraken v Vancouver Canucks
Alex Wennberg #21 of the Seattle Kraken and Bo Horvat #53 of the Vancouver Canucks skate up ice during their NHL game at Rogers Arena December 22, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Well, that might be one way to kickstart the Kraken-Canucks rivalry.

One of the most “fun” reports to come from the latest weekend of NHL action was a theory from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman about how the Kraken might be interested in acquiring the Canucks captain.

“Obviously there’s going to be a ton of interest… one team, guys, I’ve wondered about potentially getting into this is the Seattle Kraken,” Friedman said on Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segment of the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast.

Spicy take from Elliotte.

Look, the Canucks shouldn’t be concerned about boosting the Stanley Cup odds of their closest geographical rival. While the potential story would be juicy, if Seattle is the only team who wants to part with premium assets to acquire Bo, then the Canucks need to get it done.

However, this management group hasn’t shown the willingness to be THAT bold, so let’s remain in “wait and see” territory until Trader Jim 2.0 really makes his mark.

But right now, massive change would be welcomed, especially when this is the team vibe at the moment:

Canucks News

  • Speaking of team vibes, the endless winter of Winterpeg really put a damper on the team’s mood after Thursday’s surprising victory. [Nucks Misconduct]
  • Here are some trade chips on the Canucks who (should) be up for discussion. [The Province]
  • There is certainly a disjointedness surrounding the entire Canucks franchise at the moment [Sekeres and Pricewith transcript]
  • The Abbotsford Canucks are killing it right now, and the Swedish line of Nils Aman, Nils Hoglander and Linus Karlsson is particularly fun to watch. [Canucks Army]

That was highlighted on Saturday by this awesome between-the-legs goal from Linus Karlsson.

  • Good news for the Canucks. Their next game is against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pens have won only three of their last 10 games, they are missing Tristan Jarry, and Vancouver played one of their best games of the season against Pittsburgh (a 5-1 win back on October 28th).

Bad news? They are facing Jake Guentzel, who has 12 goals in 10 games against the Canucks, and just scored twice in his last outing. Guentzel missed the Pens game against Vancouver back in October, which is 98% of the reason why the Canucks won according to my calculations...

Around the NHL

  • Scott Wheeler kicked off his look at each team’s prospect pool with his 2023 prospect rankings. Colorado kicked off the list at 32nd. How much longer until the Canucks crack his list? I’m guessing it won’t be long. [The Athletic]
  • How does Vancouver’s own Connor Bedard compare to past and present NHL stars? [The Hockey News]
  • Here’s what the All-Star game rosters should look like. [Yahoo Sports]

