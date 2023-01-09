Quinn’s Questions: Do You Want an Outdoor Game in Vancouver?

Quinn’s Questions is a feature where you the fans tell us your thoughts, through your vote and hopefully in the comments, as well. It’s named after Quinn Hughes, Pat Quinn, or both, depending on your age and era.

Some answers to our special edition question last week: What was your 2022 highlight?

Jimmi’s post-game recaps

Quinn Hughes’ first goal

Summer time when we do not have to watch the Vancouver Canucks

Happy 2023 folks. We are back with another debate for our readers, and it centres around outdoor games.

It’s outdoor game season for the National Hockey League, with the Winter Classic having just been played between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Boston Bruins and a Stadium Series game coming in February between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. Relatedly, the league caught the ire of some Canucks fans when they announced that the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in next year’s Winter Classic:

The line of thinking here, of course, is that the Canucks, being just up the road from the Kraken, should have been the opponent. While I understand that sentiment, to a degree, these outdoor games have always been a bit of an American thing, and having an “expansion cousin” thing going on makes sense to me. But, it does raise the question: do Canucks fans even want another outdoor game in Vancouver? That’s the crux of my question this week.

Personally, I don’t especially care, but I guess I would be a soft yes. I just think they’re kind of cool, and with the right opponent, venue, and framing, it could work in this market. However, that’s not to say it’s without issues.

For one, the last time the Canucks hosted an outdoor game, it didn’t exactly go well. The 2014 Heritage Classic — played against the Ottawa Senators at BC Place — was a bit of a clown show. Now, most of that was on-ice, with John Tortorella benching Roberto Luongo in favour of Eddie Lack (with Luongo subsequently being traded, of course), and the Canucks losing the game 4-2. But there were other issues, too. The roof was closed, so it wasn’t even really an outdoor game, and BC Place isn’t exactly the greatest venue to begin with for this sort of event. As well, it’s not like the Canucks and Senators have a distinguished history together, so that was an odd choice.

I suppose my thinking is these issues could all be rectified. Some have floated the idea of somehow playing a game in Whistler as opposed to BC Place. If they can make that work logistically, that sounds great! And the other main issue, the opponent, could be fixed by just having them play the Maple Leafs, the Flames, or the Oilers (or, frankly, even the Kraken). I still don’t think Vancouver is the ideal outdoor game host, but I think with a bit of creativity, it could work better than it did in 2014.

So let me know what you think. If you had to pick, do you land for or against an outdoor game in Vancouver sometime in the future? Or do you even care that much? Let me know in the poll and the comments, and feel free to throw in some opponent or logistical ideas that you’d like to see if it were to happen.