GAME RECAP #39: Nucks Win - Usual Loss In Winterpeg - Now With Moar Goals - Lose 7-4!

Not an unexpected result. So, that’s good.

If I told you the Jets scored 2 quick goals in the first, would you be surprised?

No, you wouldn’t

If I told you the Nucks responded with 2 quick goals on HellBuckie in the 1st, would you say I lie?

Yes, you would. But score they did. On Rittich.

Game was tied 2-2 after 1 on the road. Pretty convincing Nucking comeback.

But, there was so much more... more or less convincing required, depending on your pessimistic realistic Nucking mind.

Jets open the scoring in the 2nd... because, of course.

Jets making us look like a junior team... watching 3 canucks standing around talking about the art in the foyer... — Twitchy

And open it some more, before Bo get his 29th and Dries scores on the PP.

And of course, the Jets get one more to take into the 3rd. And score 2 more in the last period where the Nucks get none. Of course, one Jet goal was a shortie courtesy of the Nucking PP - league leader in giving up shorties.

Might make for a frustrating game to watch. Last year, early in the season. But in this shining bright new year, we just don’t care.

And the worst is over - last time we’ll see the Jets this season. That’s the good news.

Some other game takeaways... Nucks out-hit and out-blocked the Jets and gave up fewer giveaways. Just didn’t out-score or out-defend them.

Other thoughts...

Man...petey should really be captain of this team... has that fire that JT has without the selfishness and douche-factor, and has the team ethic and drive that horvat has, but with a ton of consistency. — Twitchy

Wait a few weeks. No doubt Pete is our next captain. After Bo is traded away for a couple picks and an over-paid, over-the-hill veteran RHD on a 12 year contract.

OEL and Myers doing their best to get Bedard. -3 each, just so much minus. Sigh. Feel bad for our goalies. If Rittich had been in our net would have been 14-4. Still there was some decent push for about half the game, and nice to see they didn’t get called for a single penalty, but man, the bad pinches killed them over and over. Schenny, no pinching! Ollie and Mysie, no pinching! Swiper, no.... wait a minute. — copey2

2 Johns are getting their last licks in on Porridge and Main.

GAME STATS (Losing With ______)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 38 51% 1/3 0 33 13 4 Jets WPG 27 49% 0/0 6 23 8 14



PLAYER STATS (Marty and Deals Share The Rental Net)

ROAD REGRESSORS

Millsie addresses the media. Because he’s mailed-in so many games? Or because he got a goal?

Bruce was hopeful... if the Nucks could only tighten up their ship. Need to ask Westy about how to get tight right.

"It's hard to play a team like that chance for chance, but we kept coming back. I thought if we tightened up the ship a little bit, we would've had opportunities to win."



️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/zwPgvDCXSJ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 8, 2023

No big deal. Scheduled loss complete. Jets sweep the Nucks for the season.

No big deal. Onto the next scheduled loss.

So many to chose from!

A slippery slim shard of hope Nucks get some wins on this trip through eastern hell. Is it possibly possible?

Let’s find out.