Gamethread #39: Canucks vs Jets

The only consistency that the Canucks have shown this year is a bad penalty kill. There are a couple other areas that might be considered consistent, like not being bale to string 4 wins together and not being able to beat Winnipeg. Over the past 6 years the Jets are 16-5-1 against the Canucks.

Do you know who has been consistent against Winnipeg? J.T. Miller. In the 2 games so far, he has 0 points. Last year he had 6 points in 3 games . Miller’s December was tough as he had 6 points in 13 games. Hopefully the New Year brings more points and some defensive play from the $8 million man.

The realist in me says that this is the road trip that seals the deal for this team and speeds up the exit for Horvat. The optimist in me says that this team could win some big games on the road and get some momentum to help them to that last wild card spot.

The other guy that will have to step up in Petey. He has only one point against the Jets this year. The Jets have always given the Canucks problems as they are a big team that skate fast and finish their checks. The Nucks need to stay out of the penalty box and keep the Jets to the outside.

Early afternoon games on a Sunday. Consider this permission to not do any work.

Go Canucks Go!