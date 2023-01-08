Game Day Preview #39: Jan 8, 2023- Canucks @ Winnipeg

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (17-18-3) vs WINNIPEG JETS (25-13-1)

12:00 PM PST

CANADA LIFE CENTER, WINNIPEG, MB

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC RADIO: SN650

The latest Canucks Magical Misery Tour begins this afternoon as they roll into Winnipeg, hoping for a far better result than the one they barfed up when visiting here a week and a half ago.

Much like the last time, the Canucks are coming off a big win and looking to get something resembling momentum going. That time it was a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks, this time, a well-deserved 4-2 victory over the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, but it’s not like one can be confident heading into this one. It’s not that I’m pessimistic, it’s just that looking at the season as a whole, you simply can’t expect them do what you’d hope they would. This is their third and final meeting with the Jets this season, and so far they’ve been outscored 9-3, and the way they’ve been outplayed by the Jets, well, let’s just say the scores flatter the Canucks.

This isn’t just a hard trip in terms of mileage, but it also begins a pretty tough segment overall that will determine their fate (in case you haven’t already figured that out). After Tuesday’s contest in Pittsburgh, their next nine games are 3 game in 4 nights blocks that, combined with the strength of most of their opponents, paints a pretty grim picture for anyone still holding out hope for the playoffs.

The Jets are still rolling, sitting just a point back of Dallas for first place in the Central, and are a legit threat to finish first in the West this season. It’s a remarkable turnaround for them after another season of frustration at not making noise in the post-season, and having done it with significant injuries all year long makes it even more impressive.

LINEUPS

The #Canucks are working on PP before the start of practice this morning. Miller and Pettersson have switched sides on the top unit.





Boeser

Pettersson-Horvat-Miller

Hughes





Kuzmenko

Garland-Dries-Mikheyev

OEL@Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) January 7, 2023

And for the Jets, this was their practice lines yesterday:

Perfetti-Scheifele-Wheeler

Connor-Dubois-Ehlers

Gustafsson-Lowry-Kuhlman

Jonsson-Fjallby-Maenalanen-Gagner

Morrissey-DeMelo

Dillon-Pionk

Samberg-Schmidt

Capobianco-Heinola

We should see Hellebuyck vs Martin in goal again today.

GAME DAY CHATTER

Boudreau stops a drill to talk to his team about dumping it in. Highlights needing to dump it to a spot where the goalie can’t get it. Cites that they gave Hellebuyck 11 touches of the puck the last time they played Winnipeg. — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) January 7, 2023

Thatcher Demko will travel with the #Canucks to Winnipeg today. Tanner Pearson will not. @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) January 7, 2023

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

A love letter from Winnipeg? Here’s one of KEN MODE’s latest release ‘Null’ for ya. Enjoy the game, Go Canucks Go, and sell the damn team, Frankie!