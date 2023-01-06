Wake With Elias: Petey’s an All-Star

Canucks News
- The news of the day was that Elias Pettersson was named to the all-star game. Honestly, hard to quibble with it, despite some outrage that Horvat wasn't the pick. Yes, Bo is having himself quite the year, but Petey is just on another level in terms of star power, raw skill, and overall game. This was an easy choice, and the NHL did not whiff on it.
⭐️ EP40⭐️— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2023
Petey is taking his talents to the 2023 #NHLAllStar game in South Florida! pic.twitter.com/ycEUDSfkg2
- In case you missed our site coverage yesterday, the Canucks pulled off a 4-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche. Pretty impressive actually. Kuzmenko scored twice, and Boeser and Miller potted one apiece.
Four different #Canucks record multi-point games, including two goals from Kuzmenko, as Vancouver defeats Colorado, 4-2.@BudweiserCanada HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/elsrDEf1yR pic.twitter.com/m1cLUp3Q7V— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2023
- Despite the win, dysfunction seems to be the Word of the Week (or month... Year? Decade?) in Canucks Land. It’s certainly what reporter Wyatt Arndt is hearing. Yes, it’s just one person hearing things... But is it really? This kind of stuff seems to be popping up everywhere, even from national reporters. Starting to think it’s not a coincidence.
See, I'm not a big "I heard this story/rumor" guy, it's just not in my wheelhouse.— Wyatt Arndt (@TheStanchion) January 4, 2023
But I'm in the industry, I know people. The amount of "wtf kind of shit show is this team running here" stories I have heard about the Canucks the last decade has been plentiful.
- I generally think this Sid guy is a clown, but again, he’s a media figure of pretty great prominence. That he’s saying burn it down... Again, it’s not just a few people saying this. People across the sport are echoing these sentiments. Wild.
The Vancouver Canucks need to trade five guys in the next week and make a run at that first overall pick. It would change the franchise. To not seriously try is completely irresponsible.— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) January 4, 2023
- Just a fun Canucks tie-in to the World Junior Championship. Listen, yes, everyone passed on this guy, but prominent Canucks/Canucks-adjacent prospects experts were advocating for Stankoven at the time, so it’s a tad frustrating to watch (even though I am still a Klimovich believer, myself).
I don’t even necessarily hate the Danila Klimovich bet that the Canucks made in 2021 in a vacuum. It passes me “is this pick more or less reasonable” test, anyway.— J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) January 5, 2023
But man, Logan Stankoven was right there, and he’s going to be an absolute star in the NHL one day.
- And here, I just wanted to touch on this outdoor game thing. Some people were pissed that the Vegas Golden Knights got an outdoor game against Seattle next year for the Winter Classic. The logic here is that the Canucks would make more sense as an opponent, and then outrage shifted more towards “Why don’t we get outdoor games!”. It was sort of weird. Anyways, Chapman does a good job of outlining possible logistics and challenges for a Vancouver game. I mean, I’m not opposed if they can pull it off, but the last one didn’t go so well for... Reasons. Would enjoy hearing some thoughts on this topic.
To be honest with you any “outdoor” game the Canucks are involved in shouldn’t be at BC Place. If you could find an outdoor venue at Whistler and then buikd a temp rink maybe involve 4 teams it might be worth it. But then you get into logistics of parking, transportation etc.— Paul Chapman (@PaulChapman_) January 4, 2023
- TBC
GAME SUMMARY
Hockey News
- We love a good Canucks tie in don’t we folks. Remember this guy? A legend during the Canadian Division year. Good times. Perhaps the most average player I have ever seen wear a Canucks jersey. But hey, good for him, seems he’s found a fit.
AAV $800K...very happy for Vesey https://t.co/6UvwTsUXuG— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 4, 2023
- A bit of an odd/concerning story with Jakub Vrana, who was put on waivers by the Red Wings and cleared. Lots of speculation around why, because he’s a definite NHLer. This is definitely worth following, though hopefully it’s nothing too serious in his personal life.
Whatever is going on with Vrana, all the NHL teams know about it and the media either doesn't, or chose to protect privacy. Nothing wrong with that.— Dobber (@DobberHockey) January 4, 2023
But based on talent/upside alone (25-goal scorer entering his prime), he was worthy of a claim.
Lots more to the story I suspect. https://t.co/TzWh14ATz0
- What a finish to this year’s World Juniors...and of course, it was “should have been a Canuck” Dylan Guenther who scored the overtime winner.
GOLDEN ONCE AGAIN— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2023
World Junior Champions, congrats Canada pic.twitter.com/mtmSpBJnbV
- And here is the entire all-star selection list. On first glance, nothing super egregious, beyond the typical “Not every team should get a pick!!!” whining (which is dumb; it’s a fan event, let every team have one guy, even if it means letting Kevin Hayes and Brock Nelson in). Logan Thomspon is the Pacific goalie, which tells you all you need to know about the state of the division in net. Also, there’s a fan voting component, so troll away folks.
The first 32 NHL All-Stars named to their teams and some information about the fan voting beyond that. https://t.co/npfN9NaYn8— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 6, 2023
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- The Nathan Rourke Road to the NFL continues, and his first date to sign with an NFL club is approaching fast.
Hearing Lions qb Nathan Rourke continues his NFL tryouts this week.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 4, 2023
1st day he can sign in NFL is Jan 9th.
- Rourke, for his part, made a commitment of a different kind recently. Congratulations to him and his fiancee!
I got engaged! What were you all thinking I meant? https://t.co/YCDDlZvwjP https://t.co/vfoup4Y2JE— Nathan Rourke (@nathan_rourke) January 1, 2023
- And hey, why not a little shoutout to our namesake for this feature. BC Place is doing some cool stuff with its lights throughout January with a ‘Northern Lights’ display. Very neat!
Cheers to a new year filled with joy shared with your loved ones! pic.twitter.com/mZgeaVW55x— BC Place (@bcplace) January 1, 2023
Loading comments...