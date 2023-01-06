 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Petey’s an All-Star

Elias Pettersson was named to the all-star game as dysfunction more or less continues to dominate.

By Markus Meyer
New York Islanders v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The news of the day was that Elias Pettersson was named to the all-star game. Honestly, hard to quibble with it, despite some outrage that Horvat wasn't the pick. Yes, Bo is having himself quite the year, but Petey is just on another level in terms of star power, raw skill, and overall game. This was an easy choice, and the NHL did not whiff on it.
  • Despite the win, dysfunction seems to be the Word of the Week (or month... Year? Decade?) in Canucks Land. It’s certainly what reporter Wyatt Arndt is hearing. Yes, it’s just one person hearing things... But is it really? This kind of stuff seems to be popping up everywhere, even from national reporters. Starting to think it’s not a coincidence.
  • I generally think this Sid guy is a clown, but again, he’s a media figure of pretty great prominence. That he’s saying burn it down... Again, it’s not just a few people saying this. People across the sport are echoing these sentiments. Wild.
  • Just a fun Canucks tie-in to the World Junior Championship. Listen, yes, everyone passed on this guy, but prominent Canucks/Canucks-adjacent prospects experts were advocating for Stankoven at the time, so it’s a tad frustrating to watch (even though I am still a Klimovich believer, myself).
  • And here, I just wanted to touch on this outdoor game thing. Some people were pissed that the Vegas Golden Knights got an outdoor game against Seattle next year for the Winter Classic. The logic here is that the Canucks would make more sense as an opponent, and then outrage shifted more towards “Why don’t we get outdoor games!”. It was sort of weird. Anyways, Chapman does a good job of outlining possible logistics and challenges for a Vancouver game. I mean, I’m not opposed if they can pull it off, but the last one didn’t go so well for... Reasons. Would enjoy hearing some thoughts on this topic.
GAME SUMMARY

Hockey News

  • We love a good Canucks tie in don’t we folks. Remember this guy? A legend during the Canadian Division year. Good times. Perhaps the most average player I have ever seen wear a Canucks jersey. But hey, good for him, seems he’s found a fit.
  • A bit of an odd/concerning story with Jakub Vrana, who was put on waivers by the Red Wings and cleared. Lots of speculation around why, because he’s a definite NHLer. This is definitely worth following, though hopefully it’s nothing too serious in his personal life.
  • What a finish to this year’s World Juniors...and of course, it was “should have been a Canuck” Dylan Guenther who scored the overtime winner.
  • And here is the entire all-star selection list. On first glance, nothing super egregious, beyond the typical “Not every team should get a pick!!!” whining (which is dumb; it’s a fan event, let every team have one guy, even if it means letting Kevin Hayes and Brock Nelson in). Logan Thomspon is the Pacific goalie, which tells you all you need to know about the state of the division in net. Also, there’s a fan voting component, so troll away folks.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • The Nathan Rourke Road to the NFL continues, and his first date to sign with an NFL club is approaching fast.
  • Rourke, for his part, made a commitment of a different kind recently. Congratulations to him and his fiancee!
  • And hey, why not a little shoutout to our namesake for this feature. BC Place is doing some cool stuff with its lights throughout January with a ‘Northern Lights’ display. Very neat!

