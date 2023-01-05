GAME RECAP #38: NUCKS WIN! Chomp Champs 4-2! In The ROG!

Well... that went well. A little too well. The 1st Nucking win of 2023, against a weak team suffering from a terrible Cup hangover. Nucks seem to play their best against the Avs this season.

I know, their best is still pretty head-scratchy skate-scruffy puck-whiffing weird, yet they seem to out scruff the Avs.

Wasn’t always like that.

Avs came into the game with a 4-L streak and a new star player hot off the IR. Nate McK. You might of heard of him. Most of us, or at least me, had this game inked-in for the Avs win.

The 1st went according to plan. Avs get a PP marker to help the Nucks unbelievable PK record. Even the 2nd started as expected with the Avs getting the insurmountable 2 goal lead.

But... because, of course, the Nucks went off script. Fan fav Kuz scored a slippery PP goal on only the Nucks 6th PP attempt. And didn’t allow a shortie in 14 minutes of scary shortie time. Scary.

And then the wheels fell off the Avs mountain man myth. In a crazy 3 minute span the Nucks went from trailing to leading.

THE GOOD

Blocked shots. Lots of them. Nucks blocked 24 shots! 24. 8 times more than last game. Schenn blocked 6. Myers blocked a game-saver when the Avs net was empty.

Even JT blocked a shot. And had a hit. And the EN goal. That is a Gordie Howe’s niece’s hattrick.

All the Hits! All the Time! 29 Hits! In the ROG! Lockwood led with 8!

Nucks out-hit and out-blocked the Avs by a winning margin. Interesting correlation to the Nucks games where they get outed.

Brock had a good game - scored the GWG!

Dealia was idealia in net. Made 30 great saves and right-on instant reads.

Stud beat an icing, drew the 6th call against the Avs that started the 3 minute comeback.

Won many scrambly faceoffs. Possibly more than ever before.

Good efficient line changes. Even Millsie knew when it was a good time to go for a change, for a change.

Single digit ROG turnovers. Not making it up. Only 9.

Played structured defense. Most of the game. Less high danger chances against. Savour that. Probably won’t see that again.

Protected a 1 goal lead for an entire period - the last and most important period! Not making it up.

In short, the Nucks played like you might expect a professional hockey team to play. Like professionals who know how to compete. Who knew they knew?

After a lousy start to the second, they put on an actual good effort for the rest. Boeser with the winner too. Keeping their standing in the middle mushy saved by due Deliagence and Tyler’s tushy. — copey

THE MEH MEH

Nucks came into the game with the 8th best chance to select Bedard. Won the game and still the 8th best chance to select Bedard.

The heavy lifting, pro hockey phase is probably over and the country club can hit the road with a chip shot.

ROG HOME VIDEO

The 2 Johns Collin’ the real Dealia. Hey... Cheech liked the pun. Almost.

GAME STATS (Pretty good - So Many Blocks!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Avalanche COL 32 42% 1/5 24 24 6 7 Canucks VAN 43 58% 1/7 10 29 24 9



SHOT COUNTS (So many Nucking shots in the 2nd)

Period COL VAN 1st 13 13 2nd 7 19 3rd 12 11 Total 32 43



PLAYER STATS (Kuz cares and so do we - but just a little)

ROG REPRESSORING

Kuz gets 2 goals and scores in the media scrum.

Andrei Kuzmenko speaks to the media following a 2-goal performance against the Avalanche.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/bjFh52LWtc — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2023

Brock scored the GWG. And played on the right side of the puck most of the game. And working hard in the scrum.

"We talked about being a harder team to play against and I thought we did a much better job tonight."



Brock Boeser@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/ADXGCOEghk — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2023

Bruce is in a great mood - wants to bottle the team effort. Or just savour the moment.

"We've got some great efforts from guys. That might have been Lazar's best game of the year. That 4th line played really good to the point we played them against MacKinnon's line in the last two periods."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/AJvK08SjGN — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2023

With this good performance over, Nucks can go out on the road and lose a bunch of games with dignity.

And while that might be frustrating - especially when the NHL want to ruin a quiet Sunday afternoon with a way too early game in Winterpeg - we don’t care anymore. Season is pretty much lost. And that’s ok.

Because this year’s draft class is loaded. Not as loaded as NM game threaders, but still.

What position will the Nucks draft at?

Let’s find out.