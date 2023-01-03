GAME RECAP #37: Nucks Win 1st Home Loss of ‘23 - Get Isled Over 6-2

Welcome to the 2023 ROG. If it looks awfully familiar to the 2022 ROG, there’s a good reason for it.

Nucks are not a hockey team. They’re a group of, possibly talented players, who play a team game individually, because they don’t trust their line mates. We don’t either. Nucks don’t take defense seriously. Can’t/Won’t block shots. Isles blocked 18 Nucks shots. Nucks blocked 3. Nucks forwards aren’t interested in backchecking or being available to receive a pass from the Nucking D. In the 3rd, Nucking forwards looked like it was mission accomplished if they got the puck deep into the O-zone and then go for the change. Nucks aren’t willing/able to be hard on the puck. Or careful with it. Instead... they serve turnovers like a ROG concession - not a tough to play against team. Gave the Isles 13 freshly baked doozies - with 2 easy-baked goals and 4 well-baked. Nucks make losing look easier than it looks. Beautiful city to make millions playing hockey without really caring.

There’s more reasons, but why spend time analyzing this team that just doesn’t care much about playing tough hard home rink hockey. Soon we can watch them not care about playing good road hockey.

Doesn’t matter.

Season is lost. Nucks are closer to the bottom of the conference than the top. Might as well let gravity do its thing.

THE GOOD

Bo scored 2 goals!

27th for Bo! Trade him...quickly!

And 28th. Can’t trade him until he gets 50 goals by the TDL.

THE MEH MEH MALASIE

Out of the 18 home games the Nucks have ‘played’, 11 times they have allowed 5 or more goals. Missing last year’s Demmers yet? Or team-D.

Nucks have developed a great culture. The laissez-faire no-compete culture. No point blocking shots or being hard on the puck when the pay is the same. They tend to save their best efforts against teams lower than them in the standings. A group of teams that keeps getting smaller.

Myers did make a great pass in the 2nd to Barzal for his highlight reel goal. Maybe there was a locker room bet on who could make the worst plays at the worst moment - so many contenders.

Pete had a bad night. As did Huggie. And everyone not named Bo.

I didn’t watch. There were no Petey highlights at all. No 3 or 4th line highlights. Just pizzas being delivered faster than Sbisa can spit them. Worst game of the year? Time to tank for good. They’re not coming back from this, given the January schedule. Oh well, it was miserable while it lasted. — copey

GAME ROG BARZAL VID

Great show from the home phenom. 2 Johns getting us prepared when CB lights up Demmers and his successors.

GAME STATS (Nucks no longer statistically valid)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Islanders NYI 29 41% 1/2 6 30 18 3 Canucks VAN 26 59% 1/3 4 22 3 13



PLAYER STATS (trade everyone, but Bo?)

ROG DEPRESSORS

Capt’n Bo gets ALL the Nucking goals and has to answer the media for it.

Bear made a bad Bear turnover in the 3rd. Has to answer for it. And is prepared for it. Unlike the Nucks.

"We just got to simplify the game and try to weather the storm."



Bruce had some honest analysis. Possibly too honest for the Nucking media team. Maybe JR has instructed the media team to keep him and his honest observations off the internet.

Bruce did comment on what we saw.

You’re asking the wrong guy. I want to win. We keep giving them goals, you’re not going to win games. I mean. . . in the second period, the first two goals we gave them. The third goal, the power-play goal, we sort of gave them (because) we didn’t get it out. And then in the first shift in the third period, we give them another pass. You keep giving teams passes and putting pucks on their tape, you’re not going to win.” — Bruce

Also noted the usual stuff - no willingness to sacrifice - no shot blocking, no simple hockey plays and passes. The usual stuff.

Next game is against the Avs - who have lost 4 straight. Nucks in the ROG can be a great tonic for that.

Not that the Nucks care. And not that we do much anymore. I’m not saying the best years of this franchise are behind it, but it sure appears the future best years are far, far away.

No worries. We can wait until 2030 when JT retires a very rich, disgruntled hockey player and the rebuild that JB started 15 years previously takes another turn for the worse.

Happy Days ahead!

But what if... what if we could manage something something...