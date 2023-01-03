Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Islanders

Hey Canucks...maybe you want to try that winning thing in 2023?

The playoffs are slipping away while J.T. doesn’t shit about what you think of him.

I’m not sure I like the fact that the team still has Boeser, Bo, Miller and Demko.

I still like Petey though

Hopefully Petey can get a few as the Canucks are in tough against an Islanders team that has enough points to be third in the Pacific, but is only 6th in the Metro division.

As pointed out by the T.V. panel during the game against Calgary, the Canucks have a brutal schedule in January. A .500 month would be pretty good for this team, unfortunately it would also mean that this team would be to far out of playoff position.



March 3rd is the trade deadline. So enjoy seeing some of your favorite Canuck players over the next few weeks and let’s hope they can get some wins.

Go Canucks Go!