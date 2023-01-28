GAME RECAP #49: NUCKS WIN! Blobber CBJ 5-2 In The ROG

It’s only Tocco’s 3rd game and the Nucks are facing their toughest challenge yet. There was tension in the ROG, in the game thread and probably behind the bench because it’s the...

Battle of the Clown Shoe Hockey Titans!

And game on!

Barely a buck twenty in and Miller takes a penalty. Uh-oh.

Nucks PK - league’s worst - facing the legendary Carumbus PP - NHL’s worst PP - couldn’t end well. For either team.

Shockingly, but not, Pete scores from Bo short-handed. And the Nucks PK don’t give up a goal!

Ok, fine, they did. On the same PK.

Nucks PK is just what the Jackets PP needed. — Raddy

The Titans of Terrible are tied early.

But then the almost as legendary Nucks PP scores - with a wicked Huggie blueline shot.

Hey...Canucks can score on bad teams! 3-1 — Westy

Miki scores a 5-on-5 goal. Nucks reward him by shutting him down for the season. Getting ACL surgery. Ouch! Announced post game. Tough break for Miki. And the Nucks. And their hopes of finishing 25th. Ouch!

Anyhow, The Titanic Tilt must continue into the scariest period in Nucking hockey, the 2nd.

No goals were scored by either team. Unsurprisingly.

Wow the bluejackets passing is as bad as the canucks passing usually is. — Twitchy

Pete wasn’t going let that slide. Booted the puck clear out of the O-zone - more than once.

Where in the world was that going Pete??? — Chicky

JT was apparently having a good game. Took a lot of shots. Led the team with 7. However...

JT Miller can’t score tonight — Westy

It was an entertaining period of hockey - in a sort of ooopsie style.

god this looks like a pre-season game in the juniors. It’s like each team is trying to out incompetent each other. — Twitchy

Tacco didn’t mention anything about the Nucks being soft, maybe Nucks have upped their game... or...

Not many teams can make the canucks look like a defensive powerhouse... the jackets though... — Twitchy

Some cynical bastard in the game thread mentioned the NHL has missed out on a huge revenue oppourtunity.

... Instead of the East/West conference split, should have divided: Good Teams / Clownshoe teams. — jimmi

You mean there’s a chance for the rubber cup?

lol we might make the playoffs in that conference! But only as a wildcard. — Twitchy

The Bottom Feeding Feast continued into the 3rd.

Game thread was nervous about the Nucking 3-1 lead going into the 3rd.

So much back and forth ‘action’...

Both teams are making the other team look better... and worse. At the same time. Remarkable. — jimmi

Nucks break the ‘competency’ deadlock - Joshua scores with assistance from a CBJ skate.

And then miracles on Nucking PP ice - Petey gets his 1st power play goal of the season!!!

Game is so far out of reach, the Nucking PK can give up a goal guilt-free. And do.

Niiiiiice the Bruce chant. — Chicky

Finally. Finally the ROG fans can chant. Only a home game late... but still.

A win is a win - even over the worst team in the league?

Sure. CBJ is only the worst team in the league - for now.

ROKUS ROG VID

So many goals... so many missed passes. The 2 Johns skipped over those.

GAME STATS (Impressive Win Over the NHL’s Worst Team)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Blue Jackets CBJ 26 41% 2/4 8 22 10 2 Canucks VAN 34 59% 2/4 8 28 10 4



SHOTS FIRED (so many)

Period CBJ VAN 1st 7 13 2nd 6 10 3rd 13 11 Total 26 34



PLAYER STATS (SuperPete & McHorvat)

ROG PRESSORING

4 Point Bo Goes. Probably to the highest bidder.

"Everybody was burying their chances for me. Just trying to get pucks to those guys and thankfully they were going in tonight."



Bo Horvat on setting a career high, 4 assists tonight@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/vnvPZd03uV — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2023

Pete had an uneven night and 2 goals. That’s a good night for anyone else. Hint: It wasn’t the effort in Seattle, it was the execution. And the effort.

“Nobody was happy with the way we played in Seattle, so [we wanted] to bounce back and come out with a good effort; I think we did”



️ Elias Pettersson on tonight’s effort before heading into the All-Star break@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/myHiXpcVzO — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2023

Huggie is a PP scoring monster! Now. Not so much early in the season.

“I’m just trying to find myself in good spots where I can score.”



️ Quinn Hughes@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/hVYW7td01d — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2023

Tacco takes the Nucks to a wildly successful 2 out of 3 wins in his 1st week. Wins over the 31st and 32nd teams the result of great coaching, right?

Head Coach Rick Tocchet meets with the media following the game against Columbus.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/IUpo1HCCUy — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2023

The GM speaks. The GM speaks? Invisible for months, now he’s the new speaker for the Empire. And has bad things to say.

Part 1 of Patrik Allvin's media availability following the game against Columbus.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Aq2sRtyDJ2 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2023

A regular chatterbox - who knew firing a coach in the most humiliating manner could make one so talkative.

That’s it! Game over. Season over too.

In restitution for the horrible process Lord JR inflicted on Bruce, the NHL is taking an 8 day break. However, to keep interest in this gong-show league, they have an alligators on ice pageant planned to fill in the advertising revenue lull.

We at NM are looking forward to the next big Nucking game - the trading game.

Will they shutdown Bo and make a big trade JB would be proud of?

Let’s find out.