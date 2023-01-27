Gamethread #49: Canucks vs Blue Jackets

Want to see the difference in the two games under Rick Tocchet...

Shots in Chicago game - 48-14 Canucks - Season high 74% CF at EV

Shots in Seattle game - 35-20 Kraken - 2nd lowest of the season 36% CF at EV

Jekyll and Hyde at its finest. Which one shows tonight?

In both cases, that character will have to play a Columbus team that is pretty bad. While Johnny Hockey is almost a point a game player, the team has no 15 goal scorers. The Jackets have the 2nd worst PP in the league, but.......I still think they can score against Vancouver.

I am not sure damage control looks like for this year. It would be a hard to tank to get a good pick and equally impossible to turn this Titanic around and come close to a playoff spot.

Still waiting for some kind of trade...any kind. Just to get the ball rolling.

Go Canucks Go!