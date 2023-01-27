Wake With Elias: Andrei Kuzm-Extension

Canucks News
- The big news of the day was the Andrei Kuzmenko extension. He’s certainly exceeded my expectations and on a team with a number of floundering “scoring” wingers (see: Garland, Conor; Boeser, Brock), he’s undoubtedly been a bright spot. Is it the right move? I’ll talk about it a bit more below.
Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Andrei Kuzmenko on a two-year extension with an average annual value of $5.5 million. pic.twitter.com/1hs6WHsaLz— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2023
- Before we get into the nitty gritty analysis, though, Kuzmenko’s family wrote a wholesome letter to Canucks fans. How sweet!
A Thank you Letter from the family of Andrei Kuzmenko to the Vancouver Canucks. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/GhtNDUwGyP— Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) January 26, 2023
- It sounds lie this deal was hammered out reasonably quickly, and it’s not super surprising. It’s the classic Rutherford mentality of “Good player good, I see good player”, and he’s obviously the team’s prized jewel. At least they took decisive action.
Milstein : I met the Canucks management for 6 hours in Miami on Jan 14th, we talked bridge deal that day and today it became reality.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 26, 2023
- And here is more or less where I land on the signing itself. On paper, it makes sense — quite a bit of sense, actually. A high, but not absurdly high cap hit, for just two years for an effective but unproven guy? Pitch perfect, really. My concern is with the overall circumstances. They likely could have gotten good assets for him, he’s not all that young, and I doubt he’ll ever be a truly foundational player. So on a very surface level, I like it; when I think about it a bit, I’m more skeptical.
The cost and term strike me as more or less reasonable on their face, but the opportunity cost of not-dealing Kuzmenko on an entry-level contract at a deadline when most serious contenders are short on cap space is not-insignificant either. Perhaps not advisable, if you ask me. https://t.co/AsY6kVhZCx— J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) January 26, 2023
- This tweet was making the rounds the other day and for good reason. It’s very funny. I like Softy, but it’s a loud American media guy coming in swinging pretending to know the sport. And listen, I respect it — try and get the Kraken fans into a rivalry, rile up your own fanbase, I get it. But hopelessness is our entire identity as Canucks fans. You can tell he has no real idea what he is talking about.
Hey @Canucks: that feeling you have now? Of defeat? Of hopelessness? Get used to it fellas. The era of the @SeattleKraken has begun. Take a seat in the corner— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) January 26, 2023
- And a Horvat update, with both the Stars and Devils having interest. Neither seem like especially great fits, and I’m not too well-versed on who they would get from these clubs, but keep an eye on them.
Kypreos: "Hearing that the Stars and Devils are among teams that may be most aggressive for Canucks captain Bo Horvat. Both organizations want an extended playoff run and seem willing to pay for it." https://t.co/WiRwInoHZC— Jason Brough (@SadClubCommish) January 26, 2023
Hockey News
- Some big news out of the PHF: Daryl Watts of the Toronto Six has become the highest paid player in the sports. A big development and cool to see.
Daryl Watts has revealed her PHF salary: $150,000 USD in the 2023/24 season.— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) January 25, 2023
That would make her the highest paid pro women’s hockey player.
- A minor trade from the Sharks and Avs. I think Merkley used to have some upside, so maybe keep an eye on him. Otherwise, pretty insignificant, but it kinda sorta kicks off trade deadline season.
The #SJSharks have acquired Jacob MacDonald and Martin Kaut from Colorado in exchange for Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley.— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 26, 2023
- And like clockwork, Matt Dumba rumours. I’m sure we’ll see our share of Boeser for Dumba tweets. (Yes, I know the logistics don’t work. I’m not the one saying it!)
Boom or Bust? #mnwild defenseman Matt Dumba has physical tools that are tantalizing for teams, but his on-ice risk profile bakes inconsistency into his game.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 26, 2023
Taking a closer look at Dumba's game and potential fits.#DeadlineCountdown: 3⃣7⃣ days to go.https://t.co/wIQa36TpuW
- And a cool new documentary on diversity and racism in hockey coming soon:
Black Ice examines the role of Black players in Canadian hockey, from pre-NHL contributions to the game to the struggles against racism that continue to this day.— Hockey Diversity Alliance (@TheOfficialHDA) January 23, 2023
Be sure to catch the must-watch film on TSN & Crave on February 2nd. #Blakcice ✊ pic.twitter.com/Hua4dSS4fJ
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- Okay, I knew I wanted to talk about this here the moment I saw it. This is a total outrage. The people of Lockport, Illinois have decided they’re going to build a bigger hockey stick than the one in Duncan, Vancouver Island. I believe the good people of Duncan should add on to this stick. It is that town’s finest monument, and frankly one of the finest things on this Island. I’m livid!
Duncan to be dethroned as title-holder for 'world's largest hockey stick' https://t.co/fq5ljE60r8— CHEK News (@CHEK_News) January 24, 2023
- Some big NFL awards news for the Seahawks, after a rather successful campaign:
#Seahawks QB Geno Smith announced as one of three finalists for NFL Comeback Player of the Year.— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 25, 2023
RB Ken Walker III and CB Tariq Woolen among finalists for AP Rookie of the Year awards.
- And an extension for the BC Lions:
Sounds like #BCLions have agreed to a 2-year extension for LB Bo Lokombo. More @CFL news https://t.co/2ZCqbhOdzD— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 25, 2023
