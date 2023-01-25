Gamethread #48: Canucks vs Kraken

Do you think Tocchet thought the Canucks would come out and win their first game under directions? Bet on it!

Did the Canucks look any different under this coach? Well...um...

I don’t think we’ll really notice a change in structure until game 10. There were changes in playing time for some, but some of the same mistakes in coverage were there and that will take more time to study, practice and get player buy-in.

Tonight will be a better test as Seattle plays a more aggressive style. And while the Kraken have never beaten the Canucks, it always seems that they are more than capable. The Canucks will definitely have to buy into 4 lines being aggressive on the forecheck for all of the game.

The trade deadline is March 3rd, so enjoy watching Bo Horvat playing his last games....and maybe watch a couple other players as well.

Go Canucks Go!