GAME RECAP #47: NUCKS WIN! 5-2 Over The Hawks In The ROG!

Was it a coincidence that Alvin ‘spontaneously’ decided to finally fire Bruce on Sunday, just before playing the Hawks?

No, it wasn’t.

Was it a surprise Bruce was fired in January 2023? Yes. Because it’s taken almost a year for the Cowards of Hockey Ops with full autonomy from the owner to make the coaching change they wanted to make in... 2022.

JR didn’t want Bruce from his first day. Not his pick for coach. And there’s one thing JR must do as President of Nucks Hockey Ops - exercise his sovereign power - Frankie permitting.

I’m still angry that JR dragged a simple, ruthless pro sports move into a cruel, humiliating 10 episode month soap opera that Bruce didn’t deserve. And neither did we.

Anyhow, as long suffering Nucks fans we have to talk about the Nucking game, not our still open fan wounds.

THE GAME

Started well. Nucks put 21 pucks on net. In a single period! Not sure it really was 21 different pucks - might have reused a few. With that many shots, Nucks must have scored a bunch of goals, right?

Nope. As per Nucking ROG doctrine, Nucks were down 1-0 after Kane was able to score on one of the 6 Chacago shots.

Game thread was excited about the new look on the bench.

I have a hard time looking at Rocchet. He has a face that only a mother can love.. Reminds me of a thug....don’t ask me why. — Atty

In the 2nd, the Nucks having played their results-free Bruce tribute period got on the board on a sick Pete to Kuz play.

And of course, the 2nd worst team in the league scored again to take the lead. No, not the Nucks - they’re only the 7th worst.

But, again Pete and Kuz combine for another slick goal to tie 2-2.

So much tension in the building to start the 3rd.

The Nucks get another waste of 2 minutes special time. Nucks PP went 0 for 5. Pathetic. Almost as pathetic as the Hawks miserable PP. Made the Nucks PK look good(ish).

PK looks decent. They are much more aggressive and stay higher, against the blue line. When I said the same thing, nobody listened. — Atty

But the 5-on-5 Nucks opened up the game on the GWG by Joshua. Then Dries scored on showoff between the legs shot.

And finally while the legendary Nucks PK was on the ice for the final couple minutes, Bo scores the EN. Ties his goal total from last year - in game 47!

Speaking of final minutes... was it a coincidence that Bo was on the ice for 24 minutes - more than any other Canuck - while 23 GMs from other NHL teams were in the building? GMs are here to salivate over Bedard in the Top Prospects game tomorrow. Why not show Bo?

Whatever. Showcasing Bo just to lose big in the trade will be Alvin and the Chipmunks problem. JR has fired a coach. Can’t be any harder to fire the GM. He might need a 2 year slog of embarrassment through the uncontrollable media and fan’s sucky attitudes.

Unless... as it seems... Emperor JR runs the show and now has the cast in place for his Canadian Hockey market curtain call performance.

THE GOOD

The Nucks didn’t allow a single TireFire Turnover all game against such a tough opponent.

Didn’t take a Too Many Man penalty - and line changes were crisp and quick - like you’d expect from a pro hockey team. Even JT was making the safe hockey plays.

Everyone trying to impress the new bench boss?

We’ll see.

Well, hockey is entertainment, and we know the saying: The Show Must.......blah, blah. On to the Tocco bump.. — Atty

ROG RECAP

2 Johns can’t even make Toccky look good - that takes the Horrible Hawks.

GAME STATS (Season High Nucking Shots - Shocking!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Blackhawks CHI 14 52% 0/3 30 22 17 1 Canucks VAN 48 48% 0/5 16 23 8 5



SHOTS COUNT (OMG! Fawks are terrible)

Outshot opponents 48-14? What sorcery is this? The Hawks must be fucking awful hahaha. — Raddy

Period CHI VAN 1st 6 21 2nd 4 14 3rd 4 13 Total 14 48



PLAYER STATS (Kuz! Kuz!)

ROG 1ST IMPRESSORS

Josh almost had a Howe Hattie - was under Domi’s skin all game.

"Everybody in here wants to be their best every game, so to see us play good hockey on a night like tonight, with a new coach, was good for everyone."



"Everybody in here wants to be their best every game, so to see us play good hockey on a night like tonight, with a new coach, was good for everyone."

️ Dakota Joshua on tonight's game against Chicago

Schenny was impressed with how well the new and improved Nucks stood up to the 2nd worst team in the league.

"We carried a lot of the play and had a lot of possession tonight. Obviously a lot of shots on goal...once we started going to the net...guys were able to bang it home."



️ Luke Schenn@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/sdz0NNKgoW — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 25, 2023

And here it is. Tocco talk. His first Nucking presser.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet addresses the media following his first win as the Canucks bench boss.

This historic win over an ancient rival out of the way, we’ll see if this historic momentum can be carried past the Peace Arch tomorrow.

Meanwhile, we at NM Controversy and Analysis Central need to determine how much rope to give the new coach and the new (old) imperious management group.

Let’s find out.