Gamethread #47: Canucks vs Blackhawks

I think no matter how frustrated you are with this team, and have sworn off all hockey....forever, you still might take a peek at this game. I’m not sure how much one practice can affect a team when it comes to fixing defensive structure and breaking bad habits like long shifts and bad line changes.

This is the view that the Canucks have right now

The gap between Vancouver and Calgary is very large and would take a winning streak of monumental proportions. I won’t hold my breath.

I would like to see some improvement over the next games in some areas:

PK - Do I need to explain this? The Canucks have shot differential of -1.5. I would love to see that improve over the remainder of the season. More physicality in all areas. I am not asking for a goon squad, but I would love to more players, besides Schenn and Miller, finishing their checks Forwards beside Petey, backchecking. Defensemen needs to stop collapsing and force the opposition at the blueline

The Blackhawks have struggled this year and their management has some decisions to make before the trade deadline. They are allowing 7 more shots and a goal a game more than their competition. The Canucks have won 4 out of the last 5 games between the two teams.

I know some are loudly hoping the Canucks continue to suck in order to go higher in the draft order, but I think those need to remember the Canucks history of bad karma. I would love to see this team play better for the remainder. I would to see the Canucks be able to make some trades that benefit this team over the next couple years.

I would take a win tonight as well.

Go Canucks Go!