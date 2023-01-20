Wake With Elias: Tocchet In By Monday?

Canucks News
- The news of the day has been that Rick Tocchet is rumoured to be in as the Canucks head coach by Monday. I guess we will see, but this whole situation has just been totally bizarre and unprofessional. Rutherford is out saying that he’s been interviewing coaches, Tocchet is on TNT kinda sorta answering questions about it, Boudreau is still the coach. I’ve never seen anything like it, and frankly, it makes the organization like a complete circus.
Hearing now that it could be Tocchet Monday. Will he bring a few assistant coaches with him? https://t.co/OYblHi83QY— Jason Brough (@SadClubCommish) January 19, 2023
- And overall, I agree with Drance’s take here. The team might go like, four games above .500 the rest of the way, some will declare victory, and we’ll remain aggressively mediocre. Tocchet, at least to me, doesn’t move the needle in any meaningful way, so why they’re making a huge production of bringing him in mid-season, I don't know. Change for change’s sake, I guess.
️ "Rick Tocchet is about to be the face of the fake hope this team cannot wait to sell you! Just say no!"— Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) January 19, 2023
@ThomasDrance and @JamieDodd debate whether #Canucks fans will be able to see through the "fake hope" that according to Drancer is inevitably coming. pic.twitter.com/Sh0SJZ0Gz9
- Another note on Tocchet — apparently ownership is not getting in the way. That’s a nice change, I guess?
There have been some reports out there about if/when Rick Tocchet will be named the head coach of the Canucks. It’s my understanding that ownership is not holding up anything and Jim Rutherford has the full green light to make the decision if/when he wants to.— Irfaan Gaffar (@irfgaffar) January 19, 2023
- A nice tribute by the Canucks in The Province for Gino. They usually get this stuff right. Nice to see.
I know “print” isn’t a thing much anymore but lovely tribute by @canucks placing front page ads honouring Gino this morning. pic.twitter.com/YJCavfI6Td— Paul Chapman (@PaulChapman_) January 19, 2023
- The Canucks have officially “Freed the Skate”, kind of. It’s not exactly the same jersey, to the chagrin of some, but it’s close enough for me. I guess they needed to give fans some reason to show up. Also, it’s easily their best jersey, so I wholeheartedly approve of it being back as their third. I’ve wanted that for a while.
Add the Skate to your wardrobe.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2023
SHOP THE COLLECTION | https://t.co/gDtyMauoFI pic.twitter.com/7Yuh9qrRJ1
- We have somewhat of a Bo Horvat trade update. It seems there’s talk of him going to the Bruins, which would be very funny. Personally, trade him wherever. Animosity can’t get in the way of smart moves, but I’m skeptical the Bruins have what it takes to get a trade done. Just don’t get fleeced and don’t do some big brain “25-26 year old” trade is all I ask.
Not sure #Canucks fans would be able to handle the emotional damage of seeing Bo Horvat traded to the Bruins, but trade talks are reportedly "picking up" between the two teams.— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 18, 2023
At least four other teams have reported interest.https://t.co/X0xUsKVVyV
- And speaking of Bo, he’s an all-star! His last act as a Canuck? Perhaps, but congrats to the captain. Now we have two Canucks to watch (if you’ll remember, Petey was the initial Canucks selection).
Hey Bo! You're an All-Star— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 20, 2023
Your votes have spoken and the captain is headed to #NHLAllStar weekend!
Don't miss Horvat and Pettersson take the ice, February 3-4, in South Florida. pic.twitter.com/owcrab4rAT
Hockey News
- In a somewhat-Canucks related piece of NHL news, Steven Stamkos score this 500th career goal against the team the other day. Really cool. Stammer is one of my favourite NHLers and I'm my estimation is massively underrated. One of the greatest players of this generation and slam dunk first Hall of Famer in my view.
#StammerTime for the 500th time!— NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2023
Last night, Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) became the first player in @TBLightning history to reach the 500-goal milestone. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jHgKLkQrtg
- Paul Maurice has been fined $25,000 for complaining about officials in a media availability:
Panthers head coach Paul Maurice fined $25,000. https://t.co/GmHeLKsE4h pic.twitter.com/TIDOrKOffY— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 19, 2023
- Torts comes out and seems to dig himself a deeper hole on the Ivan Provorov situation. While I do not think Torts is handling this well, it also doesn’t seem like it should be all on him to take the heat. Where are the owner and GM on this? Maybe I’ve missed it, but seems like they should be out there taking some accountability.
John Tortorella expanded further on his conversations with Ivan Provorov about not participating in Pride Night. He compared it to his own situation with his previous statements about players sitting during the anthem. pic.twitter.com/PbQ7hGG3Gm— Giana Han (@giana_jade) January 19, 2023
- And Slovakian women’s hockey player Nela Lopusanova has emerged on the radar of many as a top player to watch in the scene. Keep an eye on her, folks.
I really like that we have a budding superstar in women’s hockey that isn’t Canadian or American. It’s a really positive sign for the global development of the women’s game! https://t.co/xef0NOlODt— Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) January 14, 2023
BC Place Bulletins
- I have been following the Nathan Rourke story pretty closely in this space, and it’s finally over: He has signed with Jacksonville Jaguars. A huge congratulations to Rourke. It’s an amazing opportunity, and I’m sure all of in BC will be cheering him on from afar.
January 15, 2023
- Here’s Rourke on Donnie & Dhali talking about his move:
Why did @nathan_rourke choose the @Jaguars?— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) January 16, 2023
Catch up now!
Full interview..https://t.co/vsy1puH3HH pic.twitter.com/T5Sr4QC0rv
- And Farhan Lalji discussing something I’ve seen a decent amount of online. Yes, it sucks to see a genuine star leave, from both a BC Lions and CFL perspective. That said, there is no doubt that chasing an NFL gig is a way better investment than sticking around. You never know when injury or other circumstances will strike, and so I don’t begrudge him at all for leaving. Frankly, I think it’s totally silly to do anything but be happy for him. Hopefully this shows other young talents that the CFL can indeed be a pipeline to the NFL and we get more dynamic players out of it.
Lots of opinions on @nathan_rourke signing with @Jaguars & playing behind a generational talent. But here’s the thing, it’s his dream not yours. Only he went to all the workouts, met with the coaches, knows who wanted him most & what the best situation was. wasn’t about money 1/2 https://t.co/Dszpi5JNoA— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 15, 2023
