GAME RECAP #44: Nucks Win - Stammer Spanking - Lose 5-2

Nucks are back at home with a tribute to Gino.

Great to see Gino’s old teammates on the ice. They weren’t allowed to stay and play, tho.

THE ROG PLAY

What a brilliant game! Not just for Stammers - who had a hattie and his 500th NHL goal. And 501st. And 502nd.

No, that’s great and all, if you like that sort of gaudy individual stat thing. No, what we cared about was the Nucks playing the long game. Even if being down 4-0 after just 20 minutes, felt like a very long game.

No, the other long game. The slow, long descent to the basement. It’s tough to watch, but mercifully, the Nucks understand and put the game out of reach in the initial 20 minutes. With some help from Steve and T-Bay.

Even better, in honour of Gino, Nucks wore their retro jerseys. For some in the ROG, the retro vibe brought back some Nucks 70-80s flashbacks... not the good kind.

Giving up ultra-high-danger chances and goal mouth tap-ins right off the hop? Check. Just as we expect. For now.

Getting out-shot-blocked 21 to 5. Yes, that’s the dedication to details we expect endure.

endure. Making the visiting backup goalie who hasn’t played in weeks have a Vezina start? Check.

Make our backup goalie with the .837 SV% start the game. Oh, yes, please.

Keep the OEL / Myers pairing for turnover and tire-fire duties? You got it.

Nucking forwards losing D-zone coverage to Bolting sharp-shooters? Certainly.

If that isn’t a winning (to lose) early strategy, it’s still very effective.

With the game safely out of reach, the Nucks performed brilliantly in the 3rd. Mounted a spirited comeback. Scored 2, count ‘em, 2 power play goals on the ex-defending cup champs. Who had not allowed a even single PP goal since... the Nucks were in Tampa last week.

Kuz is as good a big tipper as Bo - that’s good to know.

In front of mom and dad! pic.twitter.com/rCM6V26qet — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2023

Bruce has given Quinn permission to break the line and dangle like a Hughes kid.

The individual effort pic.twitter.com/3iA4npkCjA — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2023

If only the Nucking 5-on-5 game could keep up - especially against a team whose 1st liners play as hard as their 4th liners. And play the team game as a team - every shift.

Oh well... not this year. But maybe in 2025-2028. That’s not so long to wait.

ROG HOME VID

Skip the 1st, like the game thread, it’s not a terrible game.

GAME STATS (well played - very well played - after 2)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Lightning TBL 25 49% 0/1 8 11 21 2 Canucks VAN 39 51% 2/4 2 22 5 7



SHOTTED COUNT

Period TBL VAN 1st 12 18 2nd 8 12 3rd 5 9 Total 25 39



PLAYER STATS (Yay Huggie!)

ROG REPRESSORING

Huggie is our Power Forward Hero on the Power Play.

Quinn Hughes takes questions with the media following the game against the Lightning.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/vi8orC6UvB — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2023

With his parents in the stands, Kuz scores - on the ice. And now with the media.

"We have a lot of chance to score all game. A lot of shots."



Andrei Kuzmenko speaks to reporters postgame@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/9DEJ6M16ZH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2023

Turns out - again - even tho Bruce held a post-game presser, the Nucks Media Tweetidiots kept him off the air. He talked about the poor start, using some good choice words. Was happy about the pushback in the 3rd. Was a little disappointed about coming up a bit short.

Anyhow, this 1st home ROG loss is over. The Nucks have to focus on the next road loss. Which happens at home, in the ROG Friday against the visiting (home) team Avs. Who are suddenly playing like a Cup winning team. And need to since they’re outside the sweet ‘n sour 16.

No worries. The Nucks are ready to help - with early turnovers and poor coverage as is required by our new Rutherfordie plan.

Some say there is no plan, only reactions. Or over-reactions.

Doesn’t matter. Know what matters?

Let’s find out.