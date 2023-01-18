Filed under: Gamethread #44: Canucks vs Lightning Canucks come back to face Tampa Bay after a road trip massacre By westy99 Jan 18, 2023, 6:50pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread #44: Canucks vs Lightning Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports 8 points out of a wild card. Have lost the last 5 times they have played Tampa Bay. Guaranteed Win just to keep them in a mediocre draft spot? Go Canucks Go! More From Nucks Misconduct Nucks Misconduct Roundtable: The ‘What The Hell, Jim?!?’ Edition Game Day Preview #44: Jan 18, 2023- Canucks vs Tampa Wake With Elias: Rest in Peace, Gino Quinn’s Questions: Which Jim Do You Blame? GAME RECAP #43: NUCKS WIN!!! REALLY! Beat Canes 4-3 In SO Gamethread #43: Canucks vs Hurricanes Loading comments...
