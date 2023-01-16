Wake With Elias: Rest in Peace, Gino

Arguably the toughest dude to ever lace them up for the Vancouver Canucks passed away suddenly at the age of 52.
Gino Odjick succame to a heart attack on Sunday. The legendary enforcer battled a rare illness known as AL amyloidosis, which affects the heart’s ability to expand and contract.
Odjick left Canucks fans with a plethora of memorable moments, some of which included 127 career fights, a penalty shot goal against Mike Vernon, and an unlikely friendship with another Canucks legend, Pavel Bure.
He absolutely put everything on the line for this franchise, which is a stark contrast to what we’ve seen from the Canucks so far in 2022-23.
Odjick is gone from us far too soon, but his legacy in this city will live on forever.
Canucks News
- Former members of the Canucks, such as Geoff Courtnall, Cliff Ronning and Jyrki Lumme comment on the passing of their former teammate. [The Province]
- Ethan Bear, who had a relationship with Gino, talked about the goal he scored within minutes of the world learning that Odjick had passed away. [Sportsnet]
- Rick Tocchet will be the next head coach of the Canucks: confirmed (maybe, possibly, probably...) [Daily Hive]
**Keep an eye ️ on **— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) January 16, 2023
Barring anything unforeseen, and although the situation remains fluid, I’m told there’s a strong possibility that @RealRocket22 is the next HC out in the Pacific Northwest. @ESPN @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter
- The Canucks are still fighting for their current coach amidst the Tocchet rumours. [The Score]
- Jonathan Lekkerimaki talked to Postmedia about how he “needs to be better.” [National Post]
- Thankfully, Jack Rathbone is okay after being stretchered off the ice for the second time in 11 months. [Sportsnet]
- The Lightning are reportedly interested in bringing back Luke Schenn. Shocker. [Daily Hive]
Around the NHL
- How many former Canucks do you spot on this list?
Defensive pairings with lowest expected goals against that have played at least 200 minutes with each other https://t.co/N0eMdvBNhI pic.twitter.com/oPJi5DaDP3— MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) January 16, 2023
Chris Tanev, Jalen Chatfield and Nate Schmidt all cracked the top 12. There’s also Calvin de Haan, who many people wanted here on a PTO. Instead, the Canucks signed Danny DeKeyser to a PTO, and he lasted half of preseason.
Brandon Carlo is another player who I mentioned as part of a potential return during the JT Miller trade rumours last season. Bruins fans seemed down.
- Fuck Ron DeSantis & the NHL for caving to his ridiculous demands. [Deadspin]
- Matt Boldy just signed a seven-year, $49 million extension with the Minnesota Wild. [TSN]
Boldy was drafted two spots after Vasily Podkolzin at 12th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
I often think about how Jason Botchford stated prior to the 2019 draft that the Canucks should select Boldy because he’d be the perfect winger for Pettersson.
Another bang-on take by the legend.
RIP Botch. Both you and Gino were taken from us too soon.
