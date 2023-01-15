GAME RECAP #43: NUCKS WIN!!! REALLY! Beat Canes 4-3 In SO

Finally. A win on the toughest, longest road trip this year.

Of course, that’s so Canucks to win against the 2nd best team in the east.

And of course it was a tough fought comeback game - because recent Nucking comeback games haven’t come far enough.

But the Nucks took it to the Canes over the full final 40 minutes. We can skip the 1st period, because, no one saw it - or wanted to. Pretty much.

Delia’s save % was .667 that period. Somehow better than the Nucks PK. — Raddy

Hilarious! But not that funny.

Turns out the Nucks owned the 2nd period. Did NOT give up a goal on the PK! Not making it up. In the 1st and in the 2nd. Even better, the Nucks got the only goal of the 2nd. And more than half the goals in the 3rd.

JT scored a vital goal in the 3rd - the type of goal that we saw him score last season. We’ve missed that.

Even better, despite the Canes walking away with the win in the last few minutes of the 3rd, Brock evened it up with 17 seconds left in the Canes wobbly walkaway win.

OT settled nothing, especially our Nucking nerves.

But most importantly Nucks got the last goal of the game. Thanks to Sneaky Dekey Petey and Kuz the Klutch in the shootout.

Kuz had 2 (vital) assists in the game while playing 3rd line minutes.

Deels of .667 1st period notoriety - finished with a .906 for the vindicating win.

Bear opened the Nucking comeback in the 2nd against his old team while channeling his inner Gino.

GEE-NO!

Great day on the road. Tough day at home. We lost Gino. Doctors only gave him 3 months to live. 9 years ago. Tough guy on ice and off. We’ll miss him. GEE-NO! GEE-NO!

Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Jg1UDO4pFe — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2023

Sweet Carolina Vid

2 Johns take a break from BBQ to call a road comeback game.

GAME STATS (A Road Win!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 32 46% 0/1 4 31 17 9 Hurricanes CAR 32 54% 0/2 2 16 11 17



SHOTS (Evens?)

Period VAN CAR 1st 6 6 2nd 12 13 3rd 10 10 OT 4 3 Total 32 32



PLAYER STATS (Big Guys Step Up)

# Defense GP G A P P +/- S PIM PIM SOG HITS BLKS GVA TKA FO% TOI PP TOI SH TOI PP GW 2 L. Schenn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 1 1 0 18:21 --:-- 1:04 0 23 O. Ekman-Larsson 0 0 0 0 -1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 20:25 0:40 0:39 0 43 Q. Hughes 0 1 1 1 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 2 25:23 1:20 1:16 0 44 K. Burroughs 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 16:39 --:-- 2:05 0 57 T. Myers 0 0 0 0 -1 2 0 2 2 2 2 0 23:55 0:04 2:00 0 74 E. Bear 1 0 1 1 0 3 0 3 2 1 1 1 17:11 --:-- 0:56 0 # Defense GP G A P P +/- S PIM PIM SOG HITS BLKS GVA TKA FO% TOI PP TOI SH TOI PP GW 2 L. Schenn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 1 1 0 18:21 --:-- 1:04 0 23 O. Ekman-Larsson 0 0 0 0 -1 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 20:25 0:40 0:39 0 43 Q. Hughes 0 1 1 1 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 2 25:23 1:20 1:16 0 44 K. Burroughs 0 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 16:39 --:-- 2:05 0 57 T. Myers 0 0 0 0 -1 2 0 2 2 2 2 0 23:55 0:04 2:00 0 74 E. Bear 1 0 1 1 0 3 0 3 2 1 1 1 17:11 --:-- 0:56 0 # Goalies GP REC GA SV SA S EV PP SH SAVE-SHOTS SV% PIM TOI GAA 60 C. Delia -- 29 32 29–32 0–0 0–0 29–32 .906 0 64:03



ROAD PRESSED

Deels took some game thread heat early on. All kool kudos later.

"That's a game if you looked at it in the first period and you weren't involved, you probably would think it would be a different outcome, but credit to our group we hung in there."



️ Collin Delia@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Dgp1Eflx6e — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2023

Bo knows the score - the Bruce drama score.

"He did a lot for this organization, not only on the ice but off the ice. He's going to be truly missed around the community and around the rink."



️ Bo Horvat on the passing of Gino Odjick@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/BNQaGFMj24 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2023

Bear gets an assist from Gino on his goal. And Kuz.

"I heard I scored right after he (Gino Odjick) passed. I think that is pretty powerful. It was meant to be, maybe he was there for me on that shot."



️ Ethan Bear @theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/nOBVHeabyY — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2023

Well, it’s over. The road trip through the east of hell.

Not the clean (road loss) sweep lotto odds watchers might have wanted. But really, the Nucks really, really needed this win. And so did we.

Beautiful win. They earned it this time. — Atty

The rumours of Bruce being fired - soon - and replaced by Tocchet - as picked by JR - are horrible to hear. This season’s disappointments are as much or more on JR, Alvin & the Chipmunks as on Bruce. And you know, the millionaires playing badly. Game after game.

Tomorrow, JR faces the media to talk about Pearson’s injury and the faery drama around it. Maybe an update on the wrongful dismal suit. For sure he will be asked about replacing Bruce with a socket puppet Rick Tocchet. JR has some ‘splaining to do.

How do we feel about seeing our dear and dreadful Nucks coached by a desert rat?

Let’s find out.