Gamethread #43: Canucks vs Hurricanes

How does an 0-5 roadtrip sound?

Well, that’s what it sure looks like today. Carolina is the 2nd place team in the east and beat the Canucks last time they played.

Do you realize how desperate times are....do you? This is how desperate...

If Mike Gillis was the president of hockey operations and was allowed the freedom to run the team his way, with his people, the Canucks wouldn’t be the joke of the league. — Kai Talks Canucks (@kaitalkscanucks) January 15, 2023

When people start asking for Gillis to return, they seem to have forgotten the mess he left the organization in.

A Canucks win today should not any impact on the fact this team needs a new direction. And to state it clearly....Rick Tocchet is not the man I want to pick that direction.

Sit back and enjoy a Sunday afternoon game. Maybe even a surprise victory.

Go Canucks Go!