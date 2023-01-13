Wake With Elias: Pearson Injury Stirs Up Drama

Canucks News

The Canucks took another loss last night — 5-4 to the Tampa Bay Lightning — but the real news surrounded the news that Tanner Pearson will miss the remainder of the campaign due to injury:

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Tanner Pearson underwent a second hand surgery yesterday after a setback in his recovery, and he will miss the remainder of the 2022.23 season. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 12, 2023

Now, that news, in and of itself, is not all that intriguing or noteworthy. I honestly was not expecting him back anyways. What was interesting, however, was Quinn Hughes’ response when asked about it:

Quinn Hughes on the news Tanner Pearson’s season is over: ‘That wasn’t handled right.’ — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) January 13, 2023

It was noteworthy partially in that Hughes is not exactly one to make news with his quotes. Clearly, there is more to this story, and while it’s not really fair to speculate at this point in time, it is absolutely worth keeping an eye, particularly given this franchise’s shoddy history with the medical side of things (remember when Jim Benning said he would be more involved in the medical stuff? Yeah). At this moment, Pearson’s agent isn’t spilling any details, but I get the feeling this is not the last we’ve heard of this story.

Contacted Tanner Pearson agent Joe Resnick and he has no comment at this point and time. https://t.co/cRl5Ppwh3W — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 13, 2023

The Vancouver Canucks have made a history. Not in a good way, but in a very funny way. In perhaps the most “Canucks” achievement of all time, the 2022-23 edition of the club has set the record for most multi-goal blown leads through 40 games. What a franchise. Congratulations to all involved!

Okay, so the other night, this is all the Canucks were tweeting. Stuff like this, for every single player on the team. Every single one! Listen, as I’ve said in some of my coverage of the All-Star game, I like it! I think it’s a cool event and I’m a big fan of sending random guys to troll Gary Bettman. But there has to be a better way than spamming us all into oblivion.

And finally, a Brock Boeser trade rumour. Now, this will stun you, but there is talk of him going to Minnesota. It feels like I've seen this show a dozen times, but maybe it’s real this time. Certainly, it feels like his time as a Canuck is coming to an end. To be determined, I suppose.

Lebrun: The Wild have talked to Vancouver about it, and Boeser returning to his home state would be a good story, but it doesn’t sound like Minnesota feels it can make it work cap-wise. — Taj (@taj1944) January 11, 2023

Hockey News

Some good news for the Carolina Hurricanes in net:

The Hurricanes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from injured reserve. — Hurricanes PR (@CanesPR) January 11, 2023

And unfortunate news for local boy Brendan Gallagher:

Brendan Gallagher sera absent pour un minimum de six semaines en raison d'une blessure au bas du corps.



Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a lower-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2023

Another local boy, Joe Sakic, has been named to the HHOF Selection Committee. Seems reasonable, though I still wish there was more transparency about what actually happens there.

BREAKING: Joe Sakic (Class of 2012) appointed to the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee. Joe fills a vacancy left by Bob Clarke's decision to retire from the committee. Release here:https://t.co/12dNUHC9eV — Kelly Masse (@KellyHockeyHall) January 11, 2023

And Canada’s U18 women’s team remains undefeated:

UNDEFEATED



The Canadian women's U18 team remained perfect at worlds after a 3-1 victory over the USA today.



Semifinal on Saturday. Championship on Sunday. Looking to make it two hockey golds for Canada in as many weeks. https://t.co/zssZhrMVPq — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) January 12, 2023

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

A Nathan Rourke update, as usual. His workout tour has come to an end, and the saga is expected to come to an end in the very near future.

Nathan Rourke’s workout tour concluded today in Cleveland. He visited 12 teams, a majority have made offers, several with meaningful guarantees. Rourke has been in regular contact with #BCLions throughout the process. A decision is imminent, I expect by the weekend. @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/ecPDrwq0ER — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 12, 2023

Some sponsorship news from the Vancouver Whitecaps: Bell is no longer the jersey sponsor. I’m still pissed at Bell for shutting down TSN 1040, so this is fine by me. Good riddance (get it? Because the Green Day song? And 1040?)

Bye Bell



The Vancouver Whitecaps (#VWFC) will have a different company on their jerseys going forward. https://t.co/ObeQHAAeYz — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) January 9, 2023

There are rumours swirling around playing games in Canada (good! I’m surprised this hasn’t already been more of a thing) and it looks like Vancouver may be a top candidate.

The #NFL wants to play some regular season games in Canada, and Vancouver with its 55,000-seat BC Place Stadium is the obvious (only) suitable venue.



From the World Cup to Canada Sevens... yet another potential perk of having Canada's flagship stadium.https://t.co/Ju8djV0haw — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) January 12, 2023

And a bonus piece of news because it’s from my home turf. The BC Lions want to play in Langford on Vancouver Island. Langford’s big thing for a while has been to become a sports hub, so I think this would be really cool. There are some steps still — there’s a big thing with a giant power pole that needs to be moved to expand the stadium (it’s a huge deal on local Facebook groups) — but I think this would be really neat.