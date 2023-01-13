 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wake With Elias: Pearson Injury Stirs Up Drama

News that Tanner Pearson is out for the year stirred up an interesting response from Quinn Hughes.

By Markus Meyer
Vancouver Canucks v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • The Canucks took another loss last night — 5-4 to the Tampa Bay Lightning — but the real news surrounded the news that Tanner Pearson will miss the remainder of the campaign due to injury:
  • Now, that news, in and of itself, is not all that intriguing or noteworthy. I honestly was not expecting him back anyways. What was interesting, however, was Quinn Hughes’ response when asked about it:

It was noteworthy partially in that Hughes is not exactly one to make news with his quotes. Clearly, there is more to this story, and while it’s not really fair to speculate at this point in time, it is absolutely worth keeping an eye, particularly given this franchise’s shoddy history with the medical side of things (remember when Jim Benning said he would be more involved in the medical stuff? Yeah). At this moment, Pearson’s agent isn’t spilling any details, but I get the feeling this is not the last we’ve heard of this story.

  • The Vancouver Canucks have made a history. Not in a good way, but in a very funny way. In perhaps the most “Canucks” achievement of all time, the 2022-23 edition of the club has set the record for most multi-goal blown leads through 40 games. What a franchise. Congratulations to all involved!
  • Okay, so the other night, this is all the Canucks were tweeting. Stuff like this, for every single player on the team. Every single one! Listen, as I’ve said in some of my coverage of the All-Star game, I like it! I think it’s a cool event and I’m a big fan of sending random guys to troll Gary Bettman. But there has to be a better way than spamming us all into oblivion.
  • And finally, a Brock Boeser trade rumour. Now, this will stun you, but there is talk of him going to Minnesota. It feels like I've seen this show a dozen times, but maybe it’s real this time. Certainly, it feels like his time as a Canuck is coming to an end. To be determined, I suppose.

Hockey News

  • Some good news for the Carolina Hurricanes in net:
  • And unfortunate news for local boy Brendan Gallagher:
  • Another local boy, Joe Sakic, has been named to the HHOF Selection Committee. Seems reasonable, though I still wish there was more transparency about what actually happens there.
  • And Canada’s U18 women’s team remains undefeated:

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • A Nathan Rourke update, as usual. His workout tour has come to an end, and the saga is expected to come to an end in the very near future.
  • Some sponsorship news from the Vancouver Whitecaps: Bell is no longer the jersey sponsor. I’m still pissed at Bell for shutting down TSN 1040, so this is fine by me. Good riddance (get it? Because the Green Day song? And 1040?)
  • There are rumours swirling around playing games in Canada (good! I’m surprised this hasn’t already been more of a thing) and it looks like Vancouver may be a top candidate.
  • And a bonus piece of news because it’s from my home turf. The BC Lions want to play in Langford on Vancouver Island. Langford’s big thing for a while has been to become a sports hub, so I think this would be really cool. There are some steps still — there’s a big thing with a giant power pole that needs to be moved to expand the stadium (it’s a huge deal on local Facebook groups) — but I think this would be really neat.

