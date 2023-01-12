GAME RECAP #41: Nucks Win - Another Loss - Get Swamped in T-Bay 5-4

Consistency. Haven’t we been asking for the Nucks to play consistently pretty much consistently all season? Yes, we have.

And this road trip has delivered more some consistency. Consistent losses. Perhaps not what we hoped for, but maybe we do. Or maybe it doesn’t matter. Only Kent knows for sure.

Good start. Again.

Garland opens scoring again — Westy

Nucks get on the board 1st. In the 1st. Again.

Can they keep a 1 goal lead?

I say we’re winning and they score literally 1 second later! God, what a curse. — Raddy

Sometimes ambiguous comments in the game thread can be interpreted only one way. However, both the Nucks and Nucks fans are seemingly cursed, so we’re good to go.

Of course, it was the Nucking PK that couldn’t keep Perry from giving fans flashbacks of bad flashbacks from the past.

Nucks keep the tie all the way through the 1st intermission.

But not much further. Couple minutes into the 2nd T-Bay gets the lead.

Canucks playing well....sit OEL every night... and as soon as I hit submit...Tampa scores — Westy

But - and I’m not making it up - the Nucking once top 5 PP scores a goal. On a sweet long distance pass from Huggie to Millsie who puts a sweet deke on Vasosectomy.

SCOOCHED THAT RIGHT IN! pic.twitter.com/M4NlSl9R7g — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 13, 2023

Tied game into the last 5 minutes of the 2nd. Pretty good road game. And JT played a solid game too for almost 40 minutes.

Then, as required by NHL Canuck-ocalyptical Collapse Guidelines - guidelines? or rules? Uncertain.

Anyhow, the Canuck-o-typical collapse occurs and the Bolts pot 2 goal quick goals at the end of the period and end the game, pretty much.

In the 3rd, the Nucks get a chance to display their prowess on the 3-on-5 PK. That went well. For Tampa.

Down 5-2, the valiant comeback kids put on the comeback skates and get to work. Huggie gets a goal! Pete gets a goal!

Nucks get another road loss. And Gnarland gets a punch in the face.

THE OUTRAGEOUS

During the, ahem... mayhem in the last minute a scrum around the reBolts net results in an obvious penalty call - or so you’d think in a professional sports league. Instead Gnarly gets sucker-punched. After the whistle. Refs do nothing. The Nucks do nothing, possibly because it was an obvious call - no need to take an instigator penalty when going 6-on-4.

Watch it HERE. YT won’t permit embedding such an egregious non-call.

NHL officials keeping their beer league standards low and player safety lower.

Oh well...

Let’s switch our focus to other fascinating records the Nucks could be setting this season...

Sick Nucks Factoid: The team has only had one game this year that has had less than 5 combined goals scored in it (a 3-0 loss). There have only been 5 games that have ended with 5 combined goals scored in it. Every other game has had at least 6 combined goals scored in it. In fact, Nucks games average 6 goals scored per game. — Raddy

Pretty sure, that’s the inflation-adjusted totals. But what if it’s not? Oh jeeez.

Swamp Game Video

The 2 Johns are dining on odd-man rushes and comeback appetizers.

GAME STATS (skip road 2nd periods)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 40 51% 1/3 13 36 16 2 Lightning TBL 35 49% 2/3 23 25 13 5



SHOTS A LOT

Period VAN TBL 1st 15 11 2nd 10 11 3rd 15 13 Total 40 35



PLAYER STATS (Huggie Keeps On Scoring!)

SWAMPPRESSORS

Myers had a good game - so I heard. Now let’s hear what he thinks of the late push and early OEL scratch.

"It ended up being too much for us to come back, we put in a good effort late in the third to try to push to tie it up, but it was a little too late."



️ Tyler Myers@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/U9zh24ev6L — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 13, 2023

In happy Huggie news... he has hit the 200 point point faster than any other D in Nucking history. But Huggie’s not happy about extending the road loss streak.

Quinn Hughes meets with the media following tonight's game in Tampa.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/CbetomO4e2 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 13, 2023

No snappy happy banter from Bruce tonight. Maybe Nucks Tweetle crew didn’t want him talking about Pearson’s possibly-botched surgery or Gabby’s own rumoured in-season replacement.

It’s tough to watch loss after loss - but at least the highlight reel scoring is a pleasant distraction. Sometimes it’s a highlight Nucking goal.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is what next Canuckle controversy will keep our attention for another week. With so many to choose from, what’s the key one?

Let’s find out.