Gamethread #41: Canucks vs Lightning

Bon Jovi might have said it best about the Canucks, “Woah, we’re half way there...woah, livin’ on a prayer.”

I hate Bon Jovi.

I also hate the way the Canucks are playing, but it doesn’t surprise me anymore. Fool me once...shame on you...Fool me 687 times....it was the booze. Both Kent and I agree that this team needs to hit the nuclear option, but we probably disagree on what the moves should be.

The Canucks go into S.W. Florida today to face a Ligntning team that will make the playoffs again and hopefully knock out Toronto in the first round. This Jon Cooper coached team has been consistently good for almost a decade and haven’t lost to the Canucks since 2018.

Is there any reason to think today will be different?

In fact, I will just post my prediction right here...4-1 Lightning.

This might just be the 0-5 roadtrip that #teamtank has dreamed of. I won’t openly cheer against the Canucks. In fact, I look forward to the upcoming 7-0-0 streak that the team will go on...in March.....when they have no chance to make the playoffs.

Go Canucks Go!