GAME RECAP #40: Nucks Win - Next Road Loss - Edged 5-4 by Flightless Birds

While ruining a quiet dinner in the basement of NM’s Beers For Tears 80s theme lounge, some might’ve thought after the terrible and terribly predictable loss in Winterpeg, the Nucks would come roaring back and win the the game.

And they did. At least the important part - the initial 7 minutes. No, really.

Try to keep up.

And then.. Bess gets a goal. And even better, Huggie doubles his season goal tally. In a single game. A single period!

Nucks have struck early and often - despite getting outshot and out-played, the road team have the insurmountable 3 goal lead.

Getting out to a 3-0 lead is a bad omen having a 3-1 lead is scary and now only being up 3-2....good lord — Westy

Guess what happened next...

And there it is....3-3 The Canucks have this particular ability to get some momentum and then fall off a cliff. — Westy

It’s a 3-3 tie after 1 on the road. That’s not so bad.

The 2nd is where the bad part takes on a couple (bad) goals against.

That’s not so bad - only trailing 5-3 going into the 3rd.

Nucks comeback to score again - Dermott almost ties it on his 1st goal of the season. Nucks push for the actual tieing goal - but don’t. Instead lose by just a single goal. Good stuff!

THE BEDWONDERFULARDING

The historically bad Nucks PK kept the legend alive and gave up 2 goals. Yay!

The once top 5 Nucking PP went 0 for 5 - attempting to make the Nucking PK look better?

good lord that was a bad pp... 4 times a canuck passed it directly to a penguin... — Twitchy

8th time this season the Nucks have lost a game while leading by 3 goals or more. I’m not making it up.

Team defense concept has been returned to the theoretical hockey boxset. Boxset. Not box-out.

So many horrid giveaways in their own zone and wide open high high danger chances for the Pens.

Are we going to single out JT’s careless play or Miki’s weird mistakes or focus on the terrible twosome of OEL & Myers? No, we are not. It’s a team game - or is it?

Total lack of team-play. Sometimes they really try, but have no idea how to do it as a team. McIntyre sounds right: mental fatigue, burn-out, and then collapse. At some point, you become jaded towards losing. They are almost at that point. — Atty

Good. Feel the fabulous 40s. Forty-four point season, anyone?

PITTSIE VIDSIE

2 Johns seeking happy feasting in hockey broadcasting.

GAME STATS (Only Lost By 1G)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 24 37% 0/5 12 20 17 6 Penguins PIT 36 63% 2/5 10 25 9 9



SHOTS ALOT PITTS (5 Stunning Nucks Shots in a Single Period!)

Period VAN PIT 1st 10 20 2nd 5 7 3rd 9 9 Total 24 36



PLAYER STATS (Huggie Padding The Stats)

ROAD MEDIA GREASING

Brock explaining how the special teams weren’t quite special enough.

"They scored on the power play, we didn't get a power play goal, those are the couple little things that make a difference in the game."



Bruce is relaxed and taking some muster. Possibly to Florida.

I was about to go into a rage, and then it occurred to me......wait a minute, we are supposed to lose, aren’t we? Going up 3:0 seriously jeopardized the necessary loss, but our defense saved the day!! They snatched a spectacular loss out of the jaws of the victory. Seriously guys, this is good. Every loss is good. Does anybody seriously think that this team should be in the playoffs? We all hate to lose, but I will remind myself before every game: a loss sucks, but a loss is good. And scoring 4 goals and still losing is even better, because it’s not boring. Heck, scoring 5 and losing every game would be the best. — Atty

The easy parts of this hellish road trip are over. Next couple games are in the hockey-gator swamps.

We could ask for a pass. But what the hell, get some sun, lose a couple more games, probably by larger margins, is that so bad?

Let’s find out.