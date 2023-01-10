Gamethread #40: Canucks vs Pens

Rough start to the road trip and it doesn’t get any easier as the Canucks haven’t won in Pittsburgh in 4 years. I have been on Miller’s case for most the season and last game he came through with three points....unfortunately he still ended up a -1 for the game. Defense anyone?

I won’t mention again how important this road trip is to the team at this point.

The Canucks have had luck in the sense that Edmonton and Calgary have not pulled away in the standings and so that faint little glimmer of hope keeps this team together. And also the fact that maybe GMPA can’t get the package he wants for Bo or Brock.

Speaking of challenges:

“I knew it was going to be a challenge... It’s probably been a little bigger challenge than I expected in trying to unravel the cap situation here. The sooner we can do that, the sooner we can move forward and improve the team.” ~ Jim Rutherford

Good Luck Jim.

And good luck to the Canucks.

Go Canucks Go!